Column: There are no do-overs after a tragedy

While watching the news not long ago, I heard that a pedestrian was struck by a car and fatally injured down the street from where I live. The pedestrian turned out to be a young woman and a teenage driver was later identified, arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death.
This event brought back to memory an incident I was involved in many years ago. I was 25 and relatively new to the Quad Cities. While driving to work on a snowy winter day, I was heading down an icy stretch of road when three young boys ran out in front of my car. I hit the brakes and two of them were able to jump away from my sliding car, but the third boy froze and I slid into him, knocking him down.
I had been driving as carefully as possible under the treacherous conditions, but there was nothing I could have done to avoid hitting that boy. My car slid only a few feet before stopping, but by then, the boy wound up under my bumper and up against one of my front tires. He wasn’t conscious.
I was thankful that I hadn’t run over him, but didn’t think he should be moved until he could be medically evaluated. Since this was a time before cell phones, I ran to the nearest house and asked the resident to dial 911 for help.
By the time I got back to the injured boy, he was moaning and moving. The ambulance came and took him away. The police saw no reason to issue me a ticket and were soon gone. I was left at the scene with nothing but my worry and concern. How badly was this boy injured? Would he live? Would he be paralyzed or have any permanent impairments? If he lived, would his life ever be the same?
I tried to go on to work, but wasn’t able to concentrate, so I went back home. On the TV news at noon that day, there was a story about this incident and the reporter said that the boy was hospitalized with "cerebral and spinal injuries."
I couldn’t just sit home and worry, so I went to the hospital to talk to the boy’s parents. I had no idea how I’d be received by them.
At the hospital, the news was encouraging. Because the boy had been wearing a heavy winter coat, the layers of insulation helped to protect him from a more serious injury. The early diagnosis was that he had a bruised spine and a mild concussion. No broken bones. No serious damage. As I continued to express my regret to the boy’s parents, I was already starting to feel a tremendous sense of relief. It appeared that the boy would eventually be able to make a complete recovery with no lasting physical effects of this accident. My prayers were answered and the boy’s parents were thankful.
Which brings me back to the death of the young woman in my neighborhood. I don’t know all the specifics because I wasn’t there when it happened. I can’t say who was responsible or who could have done something different to avoid this tragedy. But some degree of poor judgment on someone’s part took place and a number of lives were changed in a permanent way.
The woman’s family and loved ones had to endure the shock and sorrow of the news of her sudden death. The teenage driver will suffer legal repercussions, including possible imprisonment, not to mention the level of post-traumatic stress that may stay with him.
The memory of hitting that young boy has stayed with me for all these years — and I was not at fault and he lived to enjoy the rest of his life. I can’t imagine trying to deal with the memories I’d be left with if this incident had been my fault or if the boy hadn’t survived.
There are always consequences whenever you get behind the wheel of a car and take to the roads. Those consequences are usually positive, but mistakes can be made and tragedies can occur. It’s best to learn what you can from the mistakes of others so you don’t make those same mistakes yourself.
Whenever you’re in a hurry to get somewhere fast, getting there in a way that’s safe for everyone is much better than not getting there at all. Life doesn’t come with a rewind button and there are no do-overs after a tragedy has occurred. The best antidote for regret is prevention.
Terry Masek, of Moline, is an occasional columnist for this newspaper. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.