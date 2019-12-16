Column: There must be an accounting

The U.S. policymakers behind Vietnam and Iraq had no idea what they had gotten themselves into. Both became wars in which senior military and civilian leadership bowed to self-censorship and uncritical acceptance of groupthink.

As time went on, both also had their share of arrogance, duplicity and outright lies. But these were supposed to be things of a past well behind us.

Vietnam was going to be the last of the quagmires, until it wasn't.

Iraq made sure of that. The endless 18-year Afghanistan war picked it up from there.

And now, as was true with Vietnam and Iraq, American leaders, finding things going badly in Afghanistan, still won't own up to the truth. They keep up the pretense that the war is going pretty well. That it's all a simple matter of winding down and handing things over to the Taliban and what passes for a government in Kabul. Those U.S. leaders know they have troops stuck on the ground, being sacrificed for a mission that cannot be accomplished, as the Post series shows. Will those leaders be allowed get away with that pretense?