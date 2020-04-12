Column: These lessons are not forgotten

This does not mean that there is less acknowledgement of divinity; just less formal participation in services. In survey after survey, Americans proclaim their belief in God, even if that belief does not always play out in practice.

Despite our religious differences — even a lack of belief — we all are unsettled by the absence of formal services this week and next. Easter online is a poor substitute for personal, collective celebration. On this occasion, at this time of year, we were accustomed — even at a remove — to participate in a sense of renewal. On the secular side, Easter sales and egg rolls helped mark a season in which the earth comes alive in spring’s growing warmth.

But in the grip of a coronavirus pandemic, the deliverance of Passover, the promise of Resurrection, even the prospect of an advancing spring — all are shadowed by an awareness of danger and the possibility of an untimely death. We stand apart, venturing out only when necessary, and then gloved and masked against a threat we but dimly understand but rightly fear.