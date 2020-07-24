Column: They deserve a second chance

Did you know that Iowa is the only remaining state in the nation to deny voting rights to felons for life? This state is the only state that bars felons from voting unless the governor approves a voting rights application. A permanent solution is long overdue and is needed now.

Governor Kim Reynolds is to be commended for her commitment to sign an executive order this summer or early fall, and for her ongoing efforts to restore voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences and have been paroled, but we need a more permanent solution. Last year and this year she asked the Legislature to put a constitutional amendment before voters that would automatically restore voting rights. The Legislature adjourned last month and again failed to approve this measure.

Executive orders are not permanent solutions and have created confusion. One executive order by a governor in 2005 restored voting rights to 50,000 felons. Another governor reversed the action in a 2011 executive order. As Reynolds said recently, "I think it doesn’t matter who’s sitting in the governor’s chair." A permanent solution is needed.