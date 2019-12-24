Column: This holiday season, remember those American being held overseas

The holiday season is a good time to spare a thought for the Americans who are being held in foreign prisons — not because they committed any crime but simply because they are Americans.

One I'm thinking about this year is Moustafa Kassem, a 54-year-old auto-parts dealer from Bethpage, New York. Kassem happened to be visiting his native Egypt with his brother-in-law on Aug. 14, 2013, the day Egyptian security forces attacked thousands of demonstrators in Cairo's Rabaa Square. The two men were not there; they had no involvement in Egyptian politics. But they had the misfortune to step out of a nearby shopping mall, where they had been exchanging money, when a military patrol came by.

The soldiers demanded identification. Kassem's brother-in-law, also a U.S. citizen, pulled out his old Egyptian identity card. Kassem made the fateful decision to display his blue American passport. "They allowed my brother-in-law to pass," Kassem wrote last year in a letter to President Donald Trump. "But I was treated differently. I was an American. The soldiers had a crazed grin on their faces when they stomped on my American passport and accused me of being an American spy."