Column: This kind of leadership battle goes way back

At this writing, the U.S. House of Representatives is in a tangle.
Divided Republican members cannot settle on a speaker. Commentators say that two powerful conservative PACS are moving in to sort things out for them. If true, it’s a sad acknowledgement of the party’s fixation on power and money to the exclusion of the public interest.
Of course, by the time this essay goes through three days of editing and printing it may all be history with Kevin McCarthy or a substitute (most likely a southern member) ensconced in the speaker’s chair. However it turns out, it does not bode well for the next two years.
The whole spectacle reminds me of something I experienced during my eight years in the Illinois Senate. At the beginning of 1977, the Illinois senate was locked in a weeks-long tussle of selecting its president. I confess to having been a part of the problem.
It started four years earlier, when I began my first term. At the new session’s orientation meeting, I looked up two new members whom I learned were progressive Democrats. I found them in conversation with Sen. Terry Bruce who had a reputation for independence. I suggested to them that we ought to form a study group to examine bills so that we didn’t have to depend on leadership to decide our votes.
Sen. Ken Buzbee from southern Illinois said he was thinking the same thing. Sen. Betty Ann Keegan of Rockford readily agreed and offered to get Sen. Dawn Clark Netsch of Chicago to join us. I objected, not wanting anyone from the Chicago organization in the group. Keegan laughed, “You’ll like Dawn. She’s different.”
I found Sen. Bruce to be the one with the best combination of knowledge and political ability and early on maneuvered his election as our leader. It was simple. I insisted on a secret vote and told him that he and I should vote for him. By the second round, someone - most likely Netsch - would as well. And so it was.
The five of us called ourselves the Democratic Study Group and maneuvered to get at least one of us on every committee so we would have access to all relevant information on every bill. Through the next two years, we met every evening to share information, with no obligation to vote together.
Two years later, three newly-elected, independent-minded senators joined us to form “The Crazy Eight.”
Our Chicago colleagues viewed us with suspicion and we had some rough times in caucus, but we held together and were able to make some important legislative and procedural changes, including the elimination of proxy voting.
After the 1976 election, we decided on a bid to make Bruce president of the senate to break Chicago’s hold on leadership. Harold Washington had joined the senate by then and the Black caucus decided to back him. Thirty affirmative votes were needed to win and the majority Democrats were split into three factions. The stalemate lasted for weeks.
During the second week, it became obvious that we could not win, so I decided to try something different. In those days, there were progressive Republicans in the chamber and I sought out the most approachable, arranged a private meeting with him and anyone else he thought might be open to a compromise.
Three GOP senators joined me in a local motel room to discuss a deal. I asked what they thought of an agreement to vote for Bruce in exchange for bi-partisan membership in all committees. I assured them this was just me talking; I hadn’t run it by anyone else. If they were interested, I would sound out the Crazy Eight and Washington’s group. They agreed to consider it seriously: bi-partisanship sounded worth pursuing. I agreed to test the waters on my side.
Two days later, I asked my colleagues if it might be worthwhile to try working with Republicans. They said it was a waste of time. I asked them at least to let me try. The following week, I had worked out a two-step agreement: an offer to give majority Democrats only a one-member advantage on committees (normally it would be four or five). If there were some interest, but no takers, to follow up with an even split.
When I told my colleagues of the chance, they were surprised, but consented and the first offer was made. As I suspected, the Republicans took my offer to the Chicago contingent and asked if they would match it. They were turned down. Now that it was out in the open, the Republicans went into an hours-long caucus while Chicago leadership had a mild panic, thinking they would lose.
When the caucus ended, One of the three gave me the OK sign. “Did they buy it?” I asked. “No, but many of them are close enough to take your second offer.” It was a heady thought: actual bi-partisanship! I told Bruce, get ready to organize.
We were to be in session around the clock that weekend in an attempt to break the deadlock. We were called in for a vote, with the same split result. When it ended, Sen. Shapiro, the Republican leader, rushed up to the podium, whispered something to Gov.Thompson who was presiding, and he immediately adjourned the senate for the weekend.
That’s it, I thought; we’re done. It will all come apart over the weekend. The pressure of the moment was gone and conventional politics will prevail. Bruce imagined that we could resume negotiations on Monday, but I assured him it was over. Monday came and, with it, the realization that we had to cave and accept Chicago’s offer of chairmanships for Crazy Eight members as recompense. Not what I wanted.
Last Wednesday night’s Congressional adjournment was made to achieve something similar: time for those in charge to enforce partisan unity. By now, we’ll know if it succeeded. Bi-partisanship remains an ideal. Power politics, backed with serious money, wins.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.