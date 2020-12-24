Column: This year, I have decked the halls

I had this idea of making goodies which would represent the different countries of our ancestors. While mulling over recipes and deciding what to bake next I realized that many of the cookies were the same from country to country. They went by different names and sometimes the shapes were different but they tasted almost the same and had mostly the same ingredients, with perhaps some orange zest or cinnamon reflecting the origin.

Toiling over cut-out cookies made me think a lot of work was being put into each cookie as compared to making a tray bake which could easily be cut into squares, but the cut-outs were no more time consuming than frying rosettes on a single iron or pressing lukken one by one. There certainly is satisfaction seeing the array of treats piled on the counter waiting to be parceled out and dropped off to loved ones who we won’t be celebrating with this year.

Our tree became a bit tipsy over the last week and when we tried to shim it into balance an angel ornament became a casualty of the process. Besides losing her head, both of her wings broke from the body which stated "Baby’s first Christmas." Even though it still has traces of soot I have never been able to remove I opted to glue the pieces back together rather than toss it in the trash.

It is peaceful to sit in the glow of the tree lights, listening to carols, and reading recipes written in the familiar scrawl of my late mother. Our traditional treats and decorations have brought some normality to a season that is far from normal this year. I hope those who receive my goodies will have the same comfort and joy I felt creating the boxes of sugar-filled memories.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

