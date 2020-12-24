Column: This year, I have decked the halls

We once lost half of our belongings in a fire. Almost all of our Christmas ornaments were destroyed, along with the majority of our photographs. It was when I learned that material goods aren’t important and it is when I learned that they are important. So many things can be easily replaced. Other items never need to be replaced. Then there are the irreplaceable items; sentimental treasures like well-loved books that had belonged to a great grandparent, Christmas ornaments created and given with wonder by my children, and photographs chronicling our life. These items added no value to our insurance list, but they were the hardest to write down.
It has been quite some time since I have, but I decided to deck the halls this year for the holidays. When my children were little we left no corner without a speck of red or green. Wreaths festooned their bedroom doors while bows, lights, and garland welcomed family and friends into the house. As the children grew older and life became more hectic, the decorating seemed less important. We began to concentrate more on the "doing"; going ice skating and sledding, looking at the lights others displayed, and gathering with friends and family. Between work, school, and events, decorating became less important. When it felt more like a chore than a delight I scaled back.
Families have their holiday must-have treats; an aunt’s caramels and divinity, the nuttiest cereal snack mix, and cookies whose recipes have been handed down through the generations. Between hanging pine garland and searching for holly I have been cranking out cookies, cakes and candies. As I attempted rosettes for the first time since my mother and sister made them and I was designated the official duster of the powdered sugar, I phoned my sister for advice. She gave me tried and true tips which made the tedious frying process go smoothly.
I had this idea of making goodies which would represent the different countries of our ancestors. While mulling over recipes and deciding what to bake next I realized that many of the cookies were the same from country to country. They went by different names and sometimes the shapes were different but they tasted almost the same and had mostly the same ingredients, with perhaps some orange zest or cinnamon reflecting the origin.
Toiling over cut-out cookies made me think a lot of work was being put into each cookie as compared to making a tray bake which could easily be cut into squares, but the cut-outs were no more time consuming than frying rosettes on a single iron or pressing lukken one by one. There certainly is satisfaction seeing the array of treats piled on the counter waiting to be parceled out and dropped off to loved ones who we won’t be celebrating with this year.
Our tree became a bit tipsy over the last week and when we tried to shim it into balance an angel ornament became a casualty of the process. Besides losing her head, both of her wings broke from the body which stated "Baby’s first Christmas." Even though it still has traces of soot I have never been able to remove I opted to glue the pieces back together rather than toss it in the trash.
It is peaceful to sit in the glow of the tree lights, listening to carols, and reading recipes written in the familiar scrawl of my late mother. Our traditional treats and decorations have brought some normality to a season that is far from normal this year. I hope those who receive my goodies will have the same comfort and joy I felt creating the boxes of sugar-filled memories.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.