Column: Thoughts at end of 2022

As the holiday season is upon us and a New Year beckons, we tend to reflect on our many blessings and to consider what lies in store for the year ahead.

The last year has been filled with challenges and accomplishments.

In February, Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine posed an enormous challenge to that country, and to democracy-loving nations around the globe. The valor of the Ukrainian people and their Churchill-esque leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, backed by the U.S. and our NATO allies, has stymied the Russian bully AND given fair warning to other would-be tyrants of the risk of attacking a smaller nation, or democracy itself. Likewise, at the UN Climate Conference in Egypt, positive steps were taken to address the growing crisis of climate change affecting all parts of our country and the rest of the world.

At home, unemployment has remained impressively low throughout 2022. Meanwhile, the threat of inflation has begun to ebb. A combination of improved supply chains and strategic interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have helped curb price increases without triggering a recession.

Perhaps one of the greatest accomplishments of the last year was our nation's resounding rejection in November of Election Denier's and their attacks on democracy. Nearly all of the candidates embracing Donald Trump's denial of his defeat in 2020 were themselves defeated at the polls this year. In the process, the party out of power had its worst showing in the national midterm elections in the last 20 years. Thankfully this time; most of those defeated accepted the verdict of the voters and did not themselves deny the legitimacy of the electoral process. Democracy is the better for it.

Now as we look to the year ahead, opportunities abound. In the closing days of this Congress, legislation has passed to support Ukraine, while boosting investment in rural development and protections for American workers. This legislation also plugs holes in the election law to prevent future attempts to overthrow the government such has happened on January the 6th three years ago. Yet long delayed immigration reform legislation still awaits action, possibly through a balancing of paths to citizenship for young workers with a tightening of border controls.

As a narrowly divided Congress will take office in January 2023, a lot will depend on the willingness of members to work together. Bipartisan action has occurred in the recent past despite all the hot partisan rhetoric we've heard this last year. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment Act and Recent Major Spending Plan provide two recent examples.

In this same spirit, our elected officials can commit to working together for the good of the public in the days ahead. OR, they can merely try to score points to undermine the other party in 2024.

It will be up to us in the new year to demand the former.