Column: Thoughts on life and death

This past week offered several topics for comment today. They range from the savage war in Ukraine, through Tuesday’s State of the Union address and the Republican riposte, to Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the penitential season of Lent.

Feeling fairly sure there wouldn’t be much competition, I chose the latter as a springboard into some scattered thoughts on and around the subject, historical and personal.

Back in the 1930s and '40s, when I was a kid, Lent was a very big deal. Living in an Italian Catholic parish, Ash Wednesday meant starting the day — and a 40-day observance of voluntary privation — with a smudge of ashes on your forehead. You got some odd looks from Memphis’ predominantly Baptist population, but it signified that you were serious about preparing for Easter.

That preparation involved giving up something for the duration (usually candy) and attending the extra services that multiplied as we moved into Holy Week. It ended with the solemn rites of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday (a 3-hour vigil in the afternoon); Holy Saturday (actually a celebration, as my sister and I dove into a pile of chocolate after the midday "Angelus" bells ended the fast) and the great celebration, in ritual and music, of Easter.

Since those faraway days, these observances have been on a gradual decline, even before the pandemic shut down churches for a time. Once you break ritual habits, it’s hard to put them back in place. Things that were central to your life can be displaced by time and circumstance. The services continue, but with diminished attendance. Only Easter still draws a sizable group — if not quite a crowd — to church.

Today, about 65% of the population identifies as Christian. Of that number, about 45% don’t spend time in church. According to a 2014 survey, church attendance in both Iowa and Illinois stood at 32%. Where it stands now is uncertain.

Back when I attended St. Thomas church and school, I noticed that women and children were the ones who filled the pews. Many men seemed to drop out as they approached 40, with a fair number returning in old age. When you are staring at the end of life, it has a way of getting your attention.

Well into my 90s, I confess to giving it some thought. Talking to a friend who is getting on, but with time yet to spare, she admitted to delving into the same subject. It is not morbid, just practical. You really don’t want to leave a mess for your kids to clean up, but once you’re gone, it’s not your problem, is it?

A few years ago, an Argentine magazine reporter asked Pope Francis if he feared assassination. He replied that he was ready to go whenever God decided it was his time. He then added a caveat with which I heartily agree. "I ask (God) one favor: that they don't hurt me, because I'm a real scaredy cat when it comes to physical pain."

Death may be inevitable, but mostly prefer not to talk about it. I find the subject fascinating. Years ago, I won a state award by doing the first TV interview with Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross on the the subject. Doctors are fixated on keeping people alive. She was the first to study death. She is famous for defining the five steps we take approaching the end: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

During the discussion, I asked if she believed in life after death. I got a short and sharp, "No." Yet, about 15 years later. I read of a statement she made asserting there was life after death. This was prompted by the testimony of a number of patients who died but were resuscitated. They all had a roughly similar experience.

They were suddenly aware of being above their bodies, watching doctors working frantically to keep them alive. Then they would be whisked away to an encounter with someone they knew from the past. There would be a brief talk about their past life, then suddenly be back above their bodies and returning to consciousness. The experience was so pleasant that they never after had a fear of death.

Last week, a team of researchers writing in "Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience," reported an unusual situation that developed when treating an 87-year old patient after a fall that caused bleeding in the brain. They carried out an EEG during which the man had a heart attack and died. Later, when analyzing the EEG, they found different types of brain waves occurred after blood stopped flowing to his brain; a combination of alpha and gamma waves associated with thought and memory processes in healthy persons.

The team reported, "It is intriguing to speculate that such activity could support a last ‘recall of life’ that may take place in the near-death state." It was a one-time situation, unlikely ever to be repeated, but it reinforces the testimony from Kubler-Ross’s patients.

It is evidence of a short persistence of thought after death, if not proof of life thereafter. It does yield the first hard evidence that death is not a fearsome thing. Painful, perhaps, but with consolation when pain has ceased.

So, we begin the Lenten path toward a celebration of a life sacrificed and restored. We have proof of only a brief restoration after death, but I’ll happily take however much I can get. The question at hand, is what will I give up until Easter: chocolates or sky-diving?

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

