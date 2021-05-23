Column: Throwing your money away

The best lawmakers could muster was bluster that the federal government had no business putting such rules in place — with the governor even joining a lawsuit against the rule. Never mind that the federal government puts conditions on funding all the time — as does the state when it appropriates funds to cities and counties — to assure that the purposes of the funding are met.

And in this case, the federal government did not want to pay for tax cuts. They wanted to pay for assistance to individuals and businesses harmed by the pandemic and the recession.

Giving up federal funds is becoming a new norm in Iowa. The governor unilaterally ended pandemic-related unemployment benefits beginning June 13 for Iowans who lost work in the COVID recession. She unilaterally gave back $95 million scheduled to go to schools for testing and other COVID-related costs.

These moves are consistent with her year of minimalist pandemic response that has cost the state in both economic and human health terms. It is worse that she and the Legislature made deals behind closed doors to cut revenues for services that would both help people and boost the economy.