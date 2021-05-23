Column: Throwing your money away

Iowa lawmakers closed the 2021 legislative session without knowing how much they cost the state in federal recovery funds.
They knew the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) demanded a dollar-for-dollar payback of any ARP funds coming at the same time the state was cutting taxes. So driven to cut state taxes no matter the cost to public services, they disregarded — or welcomed — the certain loss of funding.
The latest word is that Iowa will receive about $1.48 billion in state fiscal assistance. The only question is how, ultimately, the federal government will calculate the amount Iowa will have to return because of the rash of tax-cutting. The total revenue loss from all these tax cuts will be in excess of $650 million over the next 3 1/2 years. We do not know, and the Legislature showed no interest in finding out, how much of that will count as tax cuts triggering a reduction in federal aid.
The Legislature set the new state budget and put in place a bevy of tax cuts, accelerating income-tax cuts, phasing out the inheritance tax, expanding tax credits, adopting business tax loopholes, and more.
All these changes will reduce the resources available for the state to meet its existing obligations, let alone new ones the Legislature promised, like mental health funding. On top of this, the tax cuts will have the added impact of reduced federal COVID relief.
The best lawmakers could muster was bluster that the federal government had no business putting such rules in place — with the governor even joining a lawsuit against the rule. Never mind that the federal government puts conditions on funding all the time — as does the state when it appropriates funds to cities and counties — to assure that the purposes of the funding are met.
And in this case, the federal government did not want to pay for tax cuts. They wanted to pay for assistance to individuals and businesses harmed by the pandemic and the recession.
Giving up federal funds is becoming a new norm in Iowa. The governor unilaterally ended pandemic-related unemployment benefits beginning June 13 for Iowans who lost work in the COVID recession. She unilaterally gave back $95 million scheduled to go to schools for testing and other COVID-related costs.
These moves are consistent with her year of minimalist pandemic response that has cost the state in both economic and human health terms. It is worse that she and the Legislature made deals behind closed doors to cut revenues for services that would both help people and boost the economy.
There should have been legislative hearings, fiscal analysis, and open debate on how to use ARP aid in the new budget for fiscal year 2022 and beyond. Instead, legislators abdicated their traditional budget-setting role for these special funds and handed the decision off to the governor.
It is not too late to set the wheels in motion for better planning on the rest of the federal ARP funding beyond this coming fiscal year. And, in the meantime, maybe we'll get an official estimate on how much less that amount will be. We wonder what recovery options will have been lost in Iowa as other states use the funds to advance opportunity for their residents.
Peter Fisher is the research director at Common Good Iowa, which is based in Des Moines and has an office in Iowa City.