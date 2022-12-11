Column: Time alone determines who will be remembered

This weekend is my daughter Chris’ birthday. She is a noted artist in the Seattle area and the origin of one of my favorite stories.

Back in the days when I worked for WHBF-TV as a weatherman and public affairs director, I lived a schedule which kept me slightly off-track with my family. I went to work at 2 p.m. and finished up around 11 p.m. or midnight. After finishing the late night weather or "At Issue," I was wide awake and seldom able to get to sleep until 2 or 3 a.m.

As a result, I was usually still asleep when Bernadette bundled the kids off to school in the morning. (Yet another reason, ladies, for never getting serious with a TV "personality"). One morning, however, I was roused from my slumber by a spirited conversation taking place at the front door. I could hear Bernadette's soothing murmur alternating with my oldest daughter's insistent soprano, but had no idea what subject was under discussion.

Finally, Chris's voice rose several decibels as she proclaimed to her mother (and the rest of the neighborhood) "I am so famous! Dad's famous, so we're all famous!” I decided that we had to have a little talk. It's bad enough to be singled out in school as "the TV weatherman's kid" and to suffer the unwelcome notoriety that it brings, but it's much worse if you attach any importance to it. I tried to explain to her, and anyone else so deceived, that TV "fame" is fleeting and inconsequential and utterly worthless as collateral.

Very few people we recognize from local TV, national news, or media blitzes will last in the public memory and most will sink without a trace. Even merchandising wizards such as the Kardashians and the “My Pillow” man ultimately will be of interest only to antiquarians and historians of odd social phenomena and the madness of crowds. One of the most difficult tasks you can set yourself is predicting with any accuracy which of our generation will linger in humanity's collective memory 50 years from now; even 10.

Let me cite a case in point. Have you ever looked at the frieze at the top of Rock Island’s downtown Public Library? There you will find the names of writers who were sufficiently esteemed, when the library was built, to have their names cast in stone for posterity. There they are: Virgil, Longfellow, Emerson, Homer, Goethe, Shakespeare, Hugo, Burns, Tegner, Dante, Bancroft, and Hawthorne. Tegner? Bancroft? Say what?

Be honest. Have you ever heard of Tegner or Bancroft? Neither had I. I looked them up in Chambers Biographical Dictionary and then called the library to make sure.

George Bancroft lived from 1800 till 1891. He taught Greek, wrote a celebrated history of the United States, established the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, served as minister to Britain and Germany, and (this probably did it) made a ceremonial trip to Rock Island in the mid-1880s.

Esaias Tegner was a Swedish poet and churchman who wrote several famous poems in the early 1800s, the most widely known of which was probably "Frithiofs Saga." He undoubtedly was included because there were a significant number of people in town in those days who could read Swedish and whose nationalistic pride it was prudent to serve. As considerable as these men's reputations may have been a century ago, one wonders why they were chosen ahead of Dostoevsky, Keats, Melville, Balzac, Dickens, Thoreau, or any number of literary giants from that time or earlier.

If an American historian were needed, why not Prescott or Parkman? If a Scandinavian author, why not Ibsen or Hans Christian Andersen? (That one's easy: a Norwegian or a Dane would not satisfy a Swedish community).

The lesson to be drawn from all this is that time alone determines who will be remembered and who will not. You can set your candidate up, even in stone, but today's enthusiasm does not guarantee tomorrow's fame.

Suppose we decide to gild the new library building with the names of our literary heroes. Which contemporary names would you choose? The most popular American writer today is Stephen King. Is he really another Edgar Alien Poe?

My admiration for J.R.R. Tolkien's “Lord Of the Rings" is almost without limit, but should his name go up there ahead of Emily Dickinson's? What about our Nobel Prize winners: William Faulkner, Sinclair Lewis, Eugene O'Neill, Toni Morrison, Ernest Hemingway, Isaac Bashevis Singer, Saul Bellow, John Steinbeck, Pearl S. Buck?

Pearl Buck?

I'm afraid there are no guarantees when it comes to fame. You can point to trophies on the mantel, plaques on the wall, and a scrapbook full of honors, but they will all gather dust in a filing cabinet, awaiting a graduate student desperate for a novel thesis subject. Or the garbage collector.

That's why my admonition to my children and to all who might worry about "being somebody," is a line from "Eagle Forgotten," Vachel Lindsay's poem about John Altgeld, an Illinois governor who was probably the best known man in the state prior to his death.

While still a small child, Lindsay saw Altgeld fall from his horse at the beginning of his inaugural parade in Springfield. It was an ominous portent of Altgeld's troubled, tumultuous career. To the poet, Altgeld was a hero. Among other Illinois citizens, he was praised, damned, and, finally, forgotten.

Honoring the man, yet accepting the oblivion in which he had fallen, Lindsay consoled himself in a line that ought to go up on the wall with any tributes we may receive in this fickle world.

"It is better — far better — to live in humanity than in a name."