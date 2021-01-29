Column: Time for more unity?

No, but let’s agree he was wrong in saying the presidential election was fixed and then agree, though not as an excuse, that Democrats have been guilty of equally reprehensible misdeeds the past four years. Question: Does arbitrary vengeance serve the future? Yes, say some 500 writers asking publishers not to publish books by anyone who served in the Trump administration. The argument of these holy ones, some of whom prosper in fiction, is that their moral underlings should not get rich for their crime enhancement. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has already been kicked out of a deal with one publisher for his pro-Trump misconceptions.

"When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission," it has been said by Robert Reich, a progressive who served in three previous administrations. "It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe."

What he is talking about is making these sinful lapdogs face their evil and those they sinned against, something like a blacklist of the kind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has also advocated, and there are those who want it to include voters and cost people jobs. To be sure, those who stormed the Capitol should answer for their crimes, but this is abomination advocacy.