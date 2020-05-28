Column: To beat Trump, Democrats need to paint a picture with words

The question is: What can be learned from this? It might be surmised, that the challenge for the Democrats and Joe Biden in 2020 is to develop and employ a host of similar rhetorical images to prevent a minority of voters from reelecting Donald Trump. For communication scholars like myself this is a challenge we have the capacity to help meet.

For example, as I have argued, part of the rhetorical strategy might include the use of visual rhetoric (photos of food lines, bodies being stored in refrigerated trucks and relatives who could not be with their loved ones at the end of life). This could be supplemented with what 18th century rhetorician George Campbell and philosopher David Hume called "the lively idea." Using Campbell’s concepts of "vivacity" and "resemblance” might allow people to experience the pandemic in a manner similar to the other senses and hence as more real.

How so? The concepts of vivacity and resemblance are a way, as Hume argued, to "copy nature" by presenting a cause and effect relationship in the "natural order."

Drawing on Hume, Campbell, whose expertise was rhetoric, expanded the traditional understanding of the imagination as an image-making faculty that responds to lively images and pictures.