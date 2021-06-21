Column: To heal the ocean, we must act fast

In its first few months in office, the Biden-Harris administration has taken several important steps to address these issues, including establishing our first national conservation goal to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030. This goal is part of an international policy goal — 30x30 — that aims to protect at least 30% of the Earth’s surface over the next decade. This science-driven target addresses our planet’s rapid biodiversity loss and gives nature the opportunity to rebound and withstand a more severe and erratic climate.

Here in the U.S., we’ve protected approximately 23% of our ocean waters — mostly in the Pacific. While investing in and strengthening the management of those protected areas, we urge the federal government to also focus on protecting ecologically rich critical habitats along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The work to meet this target should be locally led, ensuring communities that have previously been marginalized are central stakeholders in determining how these areas should be protected and managed moving forward.