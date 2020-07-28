Column: To operate in a single universe

One of the most memorable Donald Duck cartoons is "Donald's Better Self." It influenced me as much as memorizing the Ten Commandments, because it showed me graphically what I knew was happening in and around me every day.
That struggle remains. I so want to start a really evil blog making predictions for 2021.
The weird thing is that members of my congregation made this dichotomy in myself obvious when I asked them if they would object if I were in an ad for a political candidate. Given that half my congregation votes differently from me (there are only two choices in communities like ours), I was hoping they would push back. Watching a fat, gray-haired lady on TV and realizing it's you is really painful. (Imagine that happening several times a day for three months.) Instead, I discovered something more significant. Apparently Preacher Prichard and Politician Prichard are two totally different people, operating in separate universes which do not intersect. To think that I am perceived as being a Christian only when I'm in the pulpit is embarrassing and questions my integrity. ("Keep politics out of the pulpit.") And here I thought my sermons were radically political.
So Devil Dianne wants to start a blog saying mean and ridiculous things that make fun of my enemies who are, for the most part, imaginary because I would be targeting not people but an ideology, a stereotype. At the same time, however, I know that inside that stereotype are people who are dangerous, who wish me and my congregation and people like us harm. I know, because I am friends with them. They live among us, they go to our fish fries; they even show up on Christmas Eve, probably for the unique opportunity to sing Christmas Carols without anybody making fun of any talent they may or may not exhibit. (Singing Christmas Carols is a seasonal high that is addictive.) Inside those stereotypes are people who wish me ill, but, like me, love their children, love or hate their daily labors, want the best for their friends, and bottom line, are afraid — that fear being stoked by their chosen leaders.
Truth be told, I have not had many conversations about those fears with people who are afraid of me (of what I represent.) Those conversations are nigh impossible for two reasons: The pandemic has prevented us from those heartfelt barstool conversations; the other is that this culture of fear is so deeply instilled that it precludes us bringing up anything besides the weather and the grandchildren.
Why can't we talk? Because the fear has become internalized and we are afraid not only for our physical being but for our very hearts and souls. Our confidence in our own integrity has been usurped by this culture of fear.
So, Donald (Duck), help me with my prayers to be the person in the pulpit all the time. Run with me, tap my shoulders, left and right (don't you love the irony?), to keep my body in one piece, my integrity in one piece, so that Preacher Prichard and Politician Prichard are the same person, operating in a single universe.
Dianne Prichard is the pastor at Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon, Iowa, and at Community Church of Toronto in Toronto, Iowa.
