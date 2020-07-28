Column: To operate in a single universe

One of the most memorable Donald Duck cartoons is "Donald's Better Self." It influenced me as much as memorizing the Ten Commandments, because it showed me graphically what I knew was happening in and around me every day.

That struggle remains. I so want to start a really evil blog making predictions for 2021.

The weird thing is that members of my congregation made this dichotomy in myself obvious when I asked them if they would object if I were in an ad for a political candidate. Given that half my congregation votes differently from me (there are only two choices in communities like ours), I was hoping they would push back. Watching a fat, gray-haired lady on TV and realizing it's you is really painful. (Imagine that happening several times a day for three months.) Instead, I discovered something more significant. Apparently Preacher Prichard and Politician Prichard are two totally different people, operating in separate universes which do not intersect. To think that I am perceived as being a Christian only when I'm in the pulpit is embarrassing and questions my integrity. ("Keep politics out of the pulpit.") And here I thought my sermons were radically political.