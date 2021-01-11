Column: Tougher police response is needed after Wednesday's attack

Think about this: New York City police killed Eric Garner after a dispute about cigarettes. George Floyd lost his life to Minneapolis law enforcement over a counterfeit $20 bill. This crossed my mind as images of guards with weapons drawn were barricaded in the House chamber as the domestic terrorists tried to force their way in. The insurrectionists who breached the walls of the Capitol did it without fear of chokeholds or knees to the neck, but with a sense of comfort and undeniable privilege.

“It just goes to show the policing system was built against Black and Brown people,” Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green said Wednesday night. “That’s the reason someone can walk or run or bust their way through or whatever into the speaker of the House’s office and put their feet on the desk like they’re sitting at home on their couch.”

Culturally, we prefer distancing ourselves from hard truths. We can freely talk about African Americans being the descendants of slaves but are hesitant to acknowledge slave owners have descendants, too. Southern whites who are quick to claim the Confederate flag as a symbol of one’s heritage but slow to talk about what that heritage actually is or what the Civil War was really about.