Column: Toward an uncertain future with faith, hope and charity

This is the time of year when high schools and colleges and universities in all parts of the United States (and in many other countries as well) celebrate the achievements of those who have completed the requirements for diplomas. It is a time of joy and great pride. Joy on the part of the graduates, many of whom throw their mortar boards (caps) that are part of the graduation regalia in the air at the end of the ceremony. Great pride on the part of family members and friends who rejoice in the achievements of the graduates.

It is also a time of great anxiety. Great anxiety because those who are graduating are being thrust into a world of uncertainty. An unprovoked war in Ukraine that is resulting in substantial loss of life and wreaking havoc with the world economy. Inflation which diminishes the purchasing power of the dollar. Debt loads that cast a shadow over the future. Climate change that in substantial measure is the result of excessive consumption of fossil fuels. And much more.

Yet it is also a time of hope — a time of hope if we all approach the future with faith, hope and charity. A time of hope if we make the most of the opportunities that await us, even if they are not the opportunities we had ideally hoped to have.

We all from time to time engage in wishful thinking — for example, daydreaming about what we might do if we won $1 million in a state lottery. But though wishful thinking might have a certain amount of entertainment value, it is not the same as hope, for hope is embracing the future, come what may. It is the quiet confidence that we can handle whatever life throws at us. Hope, which must be based in realism, is the solid ground between the abyss of despair, on one hand, and, on the other hand, the ethereal world of wishful thinking.

Faith and charity are closely connected to hope. If we are to embrace the future as we move forward, it is essential that we have solid core ethical values. Values such as treating all people with respect and dignity. Values such as a deep-seated belief in ideals such as, as stated in the U.S. Declaration of Independence, unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That is where faith, whether religious or secular in nature, comes into play.

To put this in slightly different words, if we don’t know where we are going, we are not going to get anywhere. A vision of what might be is essential if we are not to wallow around in the abyss of despair.

Which brings us to charity. Charity isn’t simply helping out those in need, though that is an important part of charity. When fully considered in all aspects of its complexity, charity is the experience of living in community and treating all those whose lives intersect with ours with respect and dignity (as well as treating ourselves with respect and dignity.) Very simply stated, we cannot fully realize what it is to be human without living and experiencing lives of charity.

In short, the future is never what we would ideally like it to be. That’s the way that it always has been and always will be.

Yet the future, notwithstanding all of the surprises life throws at us, can be a very good future if we embrace it with faith, hope and charity. If we do this, everything will work out just fine.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

