Column: Toward forced pregnancies

If the court attacks Roe or — worse — overturns the historic ruling, the legality of abortion would be left up to individual states, and Iowa lawmakers are pushing to change our state constitution so that they can then eliminate abortion in our state. The strongest protection for our right to safe and legal abortion at the state level is when this right is enshrined in the Iowa Constitution. Anti-abortion politicians know this. They know that they have to eliminate our protections at the state level to enact their extreme ideology.

These politicians’ intentions are clear. In the past four years, anti-abortion politicians in Iowa have passed multiple abortion bans, including a six-week abortion ban, and legislation requiring medically unnecessary, forced waiting periods for abortion. Thankfully, Iowa courts have halted some of the unlawful restrictions passed by politicians, and abortion is still available in Iowa today. But the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Iowa Constitution would pave the way for abortion restrictions that could no longer be effectively challenged in court. If the amendment is adopted, it cannot be overturned by the courts. The only way it could be reversed is through another constitutional amendment.