Column: Toxic in Tulsa

I was embarrassed for him and for his smaller-than-predicted audience, which worshipfully, but I sensed a little less enthusiastically, applauded.

Yes, many of those “one million” ticket requesters (according to the Trump campaign) were probably reluctant to show up because of what some consider nonstop media scare tactics about the coronavirus and the dire warnings from health officials about mass gatherings. Another factor may have been the president’s predictability. We’ve heard versions of this speech before.

How many more times must we hear about his jaw-boning Boeing into lowering the price for two new presidential jets? Don’t we know about the other stuff, too, such as closing the borders to travelers from China? And why the racial slur about the “Kung Flu virus”? Did he think that cute?

A president running for a second term must stake out his vision for the next four years. Other than a list of “twenty-five” judges from which he promises to choose for federal benches, including the Supreme Court, there was nothing in his remarks about what he would accomplish in a second term.