Column: Travel, tourism jobs are at risk

As the last days of the year on the congressional calendar tick away, the Quad Cities regional destination’s travel, tourism and hospitality industries are in desperate need of relief. We need Congress to lead and act now before it is too late.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — which effectively grounded global travel and crippled the Quad Cities regional visitor economy — Visit Quad Cities has been advocating hard for support of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. By the end of December, the U.S. will lose 4.5 million direct travel jobs and more than $463 billion due to decreased travel spending. In the Quad Cities, we have lost millions of dollars in economic impact. In addition, the tax revenues that tourism drives to local, state and federal coffers represent a loss of nearly $60 billion since March 1.

The situation for this once-healthy economic segment grows more dire every day. By December 31, Tourism Economics projects that 50% of all travel-supported jobs will be lost. Additionally, more than half (55%) of all small travel businesses in the U.S. are at risk of either taking longer than six months to recover or never recovering — all but ensuring a nationwide economic recovery will be impossible without relief for the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. We simply cannot wait any longer.