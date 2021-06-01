Column: Treating people with respect

There is nothing at all wrong with using other people to help accomplish things that we would like to see accomplished. Nor is there anything at all wrong with we ourselves being means that help enable other people to accomplish what they would like to accomplish. Kant would not have any problems with any of this.

Problems arise, however, when people are treated only as means without also being treated as ends themselves – that is to say without being treated with respect and dignity and with just compensation. The history of industrialization is full of examples of workers being exploited with disregard for their humanity. Garment workers in the sweatshops of New York. Coal miners in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Low wage workers in factories without adequate ventilation and other safety measures. Though Kant wrote prior to much of the Industrial Revolution, that was the sort of thing he had in mind.

There is another part to this as well. We ought not allow ourselves to be treated simply as means to what others might wish to accomplish. Sometimes we are our own worst enemies, "selling our souls" to the companies or other institutions that employ us or succumbing to blind ambition that destroys our own humanity.