Column: Trick or treat with a twist

It was a pre-Covid October many years ago when the world was less connected and less complicated. My wife and I had recently moved from a busy apartment complex to a condominium at the end of a long, isolated and uphill driveway. It was the kind of address that delivery people had a hard time finding, but it gave us a pleasant and welcome kind of privacy.

Halloween was two weeks away and my wife was planning to dress in costume to present the children with the candy we had purchased for the occasion. This had been an annual tradition that she really enjoyed. Her costumes allowed her to join in the festivities with the kids who came looking for treats.

When the long-awaited day arrived, my wife – dressed as Little Bo Peep that year – took her post at the door and waited for the anticipated flood of colorfully dressed children to arrive. We had enough candy on hand to satisfy many dozens of them and we were ready to begin the distribution process.

Thirty minutes into the scheduled time allotted for this event and we were still waiting for our first trick or treater. The stream of children we had hoped to see never appeared thanks to our long, isolated and uphill driveway. My wife was disappointed to think that her Halloween may be reduced to an evening of no-shows and leftover candy. We had apparently moved into a condo that was not Halloween friendly.

What could I do to salvage the occasion and save the day?

After some fast thinking, I came up with an invention I called Reverse Trick or Treating. If the trick or treaters wouldn’t come to us for their candy, we’d bring the candy to them.

We quickly made a list of all the neighbors, friends and relatives in the area we could visit to present them with our treats. And then we set off to make the most of the evening that remained.

My role for the night was that of a chauffeur. We made stop after unannounced stop as we emptied our bags of candy in a way that was the direct opposite of the usual goal of a trick or treater. The more stops we made, the smaller the amount of candy that we carried with us. The more we gave away, the more satisfying it became.

As things turned out, our method of Reverse Trick or Treating turned out even better than our original plan for the evening. We surprised and visited with people we wouldn’t have ordinarily seen that night. We distributed our candy to appreciative recipients, including non-costumed adults as well as children who might have been too young to venture out into the darkness. And we found a way to turn what could have been a disappointing evening into a reversal that was as fun and as entertaining for us as it was for the people we visited.

With a little creativity, we were able to take a potential lemon of an evening and make it into a refreshing drink of social lemonade. Thanks to our ability to improvise, I didn’t have to eat all that leftover candy myself. And, because Reverse Trick or Treating was a such strong success, it inspired a later invention that, unfortunately, wasn’t nearly as successful: Reverse Christmas Gift Giving, where the people in my family drew their own names for a holiday gift exchange. I’m still not sure why that plan didn’t work out. Imagine everyone getting exactly what they wanted. No disappointments. No wrong sizes. And no need for time-consuming exchanges or returns. I guess some ideas are better than others.