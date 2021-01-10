Column: Trump can't stop the clock

The consequence of this outcome is rather like taking a spoiled five-year-old’s favorite toy away and having him trash his room in frustration. Without immediate means to bring the kid under control, one hopes for minor breakage rather than irreparable damage. The tension will rise steadily until we are safely past Jan. 20.

One hopes that Wednesday’s rampage will be the climax of his Quixotic attempt to remain in office. There is no way for him to stop the clock. He is out of office in just 10 days.

Many have suggested, not without reason, that he is obviously unfit for office and should be removed immediately, lest he do further damage. The cabinet might evoke the 25th Amendment, an unlikely solution: it’s filled with toadies. Or Congress could manage a fast-track impeachment (The advantage of the latter is that it would bar him from public office for life).

Now that he has consented to a peaceful transition, perhaps it is safe to leave him to golf outings and brooding in his room. He has been barred from most social media, which cuts off his means of stoking grievances. Trump has always lived in his own fantasy world, in which he is fabulously wealthy and the object of universal admiration. He has had a taste of both over the last four years; let him savor those thoughts and memories until the law closes in and his debts come due.

The nation has to move on. We have a lot of damage to repair. Climate, covid, inequality, badly-skewed capitalism, racial justice, well-functioning government — the list is a long one. It’s time to put fantasy behind us and get to work.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

