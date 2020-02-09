Column: Trump corrupts prayer breakfast

At the 68th, and perhaps last, National Prayer Breakfast, the main remarks were made by the former president of the American Enterprise Institute (and Washington Post columnist) Arthur C. Brooks, who spoke on the themes of his wonderful 2019 book "Love Your Enemies." President Trump then prefaced his speech by saying: "Arthur, I don't know if I agree with you. But I don't know if Arthur's going to like what I'm going to say."

It was a strange moment in American religious history. The command to love your enemies, of course, came from Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount. "Love your enemies, bless those that curse you, do good to them that hate you." It might be expected for a president to express how difficult obeying such a mandate can be. Trump decided to dispute the command itself. And some in the crowd laughed.

The purpose of Trump's sermon at the Hilton was, in fact, to put his enemies on notice. Those who pursued impeachment were "very dishonest and corrupt people." "They know what they are doing is wrong," he continued, "but they put themselves far ahead of our great country." Congressional Republicans, in contrast, had the wisdom and strength "to do what everyone knows was right."