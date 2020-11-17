Column: Trump deserves credit on vaccines

The pharmaceutical companies, outstanding from the beginning, still had all kinds of needs not easily acquired, and the project said here they are. The government also entered public-private partnerships in which it has spent billions funding research and production at private companies. Pfizer, working with a major, genius-gifted, German medical firm, BioNTech, said it would pay for its own production but would happily accept a couple of billion dollars as the government purchases and delivers free doses as quickly and usefully as possible.

That's what really counts, as one expert has interestingly expressed it: the vaccination, not the vaccine. And this kind of delivery guarantee can keep a company plugging away even if things get tough. The New York Times reports that international health organizations caught on to the value of this technique long ago, and it is surely a good idea to copy good ideas. Pretty soon, Moderna, an American firm that did get Warp Speed production funding, is likely to announce its success, too, and some say the combined dosage could be enough to save the world.