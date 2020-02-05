Column: Trump empowered after impeachment

According to Gallup, 41 percent of Americans "are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S." That's the highest satisfaction level in 15 years. Seventy-two percent of Republicans are satisfied, a number likely to grow if the economy remains strong and there is stability in international affairs. Only 14 percent of Democrats are satisfied. That is likely, in part, because President Trump is racking up success after success without any cooperation from the other party. If Democrats had cooperated on at least some issues (other than the new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico) they might have been able to legitimately claim some credit, but their opposition to all things Trump and their attempts to undo the results of the 2016 election leaves them out in the political cold.