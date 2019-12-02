Column: Trump impeachment theater offers two plotlines

If only the House Democrats had held oversight hearings, they could have ended this with a condemnation or censure of the president. But they didn't. Instead they had Schiff preside over hearings to remove a sitting president a year out from an election.

This farce never rose to the level of impeachment. A censure? Yes. But to remove a sitting president, the nation must be convinced that what they've seen is serious criminal activity, that the impeachment would be a bipartisan, and that it would be fair.

There was no serious crime. Ukraine got what it wanted. Trump didn't get what he wanted. This was partisan from the beginning. And it became publicly obvious that to Schiff, fair is a four-letter word.

Americans expect fair play, and they didn't see it here, because Schiff refused to allow the so-called whistleblower to testify as to how it all started. This started in the shadows, with the whistleblower reportedly working with Schiff's committee to craft his complaint before it was made public.