Column: Trump won't go down without a fight

The 2020 presidential campaign got off to a roaring start last week. Labor Day serves as the traditional beginning of the gloves-off final stretch and it has thrust us into a contest that promises to get only wilder and angrier as we stagger to the November 3rd finish.

What makes this exercise in democracy especially difficult is that we aren’t quite sure what it’s about. The president launched his re-election bid with a Nixonian theme of law-and-order, pledging to save us from riot and rebellion. It worked in 1968; why not now?

Reinforcing his claim to be the man to restore peace are ongoing protests against police brutality and too-frequent, lethal use of guns. Some of his more militant followers help things along by trying to turn peaceful protests violent, even if they have to do the heavy lifting themselves.

All of this is working. Fear and anger are easily aroused and, once emotions are engaged, reason is short-circuited. After all, the chaos erupted during his term. Is he the hero likely to halt what he has had a hand in starting? A steady flow of words and daily doses of alarming events are being counted on to shut off critical thinking.