Column: Trying to bury our history

Let’s talk about the things they will not learn.

“They” meaning K-12 students in Tennessee. Not that the Volunteer State is alone in passing laws and standards to restrict the teaching of African-American history. To the contrary, a number of states — Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and more — have lately done the same.

But Tennessee snagged my attention with news of the penalty it plans to impose on schools that disobey this edict. The state Department of Education warns that such schools may lose up to $5 million in funding if found to have “knowingly violated” the new law which, among other things, forbids any teaching that suggests “an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex.”

The sheer wrongheadness of it is stunning. When, in the entire history of teaching history, has any competent person ever taught students they “should” feel bad because of what they are? No, the transparent fear here is not that anyone will tell white kids they should feel bad, but that they will regardless, if taught how people who look like them have historically treated people who don’t.