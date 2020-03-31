Column: Tuning in to our new normal

...

I’m currently playing the role of emergency dentist only and I’ve traded my days of doing hygiene exams, extracting teeth, and prepping crowns for being a stay at home mom to two toddlers. Nothing could have prepared me for this.

Reading their comments reminded me I am not alone and gave me some ideas for how to cope. Here are some of the things that are working for me so far:

1. Treat working at home like working at work. Doing my normal morning routine and wearing semi-professional clothes helps me feel ready to tackle the day.

2. If you don’t have a home office, set aside a place that is for work only. I set up in our spare bedroom with a folding table. One of my co-workers is in her dining room while her sister has claimed the garage. Wherever works – just so long as you can concentrate on the tasks at hand.