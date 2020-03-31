Column: Tuning in to our new normal

Shelly started in a human resources position at our company on March 16, or what feels like about 174 days ago. At that time, we knew about COVID-19, but we didn’t know how it would change our lives in just a week.
She started like many new employees: filling out paperwork, completing some training, meeting with people.
Then we had to make the hard decision to send everyone home to work remotely, just three days into her tenure here. Certainly, employees begin new jobs remote from their bosses, co-workers and headquarters every day. But in this instance, it is a big departure from the norm. Physically, mentally and emotionally, we’re putting a different load on Shelly and all of our workforce by moving to remote work.
For me, that means my back hurts. I miss my desk chair, smooth two-monitor set-up and ergonomically-positioned keyboard. I’m used to being out and about at meetings all day, not cooped up in my spare bedroom. As someone who thrives on social interaction, I miss seeing other people. This lends to the emotional piece for me personally but also for worrying about everyone else – how is my team doing? How are my clients? How long will this last? Will we get sick?
I’m not alone in this fear. In an informal poll I did on my social media network, I heard from dozens of people in the same boat who are finding new ways to work and cope with a COVID-19 reality.
Their responses were enlightening, heartening and gave me hope. Here’s a sampling:
My tiny little soap business is staying afloat by offering free doorstep delivery. People have been loving it and it’s been a fun change of scenery for me. I mean who doesn’t need extra fun, cool soap right now?
I’m on the faculty of the University of Iowa Venture School. This week, we transitioned from classroom to online instruction. The first few minutes were awkward, but we soon found that the physical separation really didn’t matter. It may sound odd to say but I think our virtual classroom was actually more effective than being together in person.
We are offering as many activities and badges as possible virtually! With such uncertainty right now, Girl Scouts can be a consistent program that keeps kids active at home. Our program team is going to keep adding opportunities as they finalize them.
Professionally: we start with a morning conference call. What makes it different during this new normal, is we go around and tell how we’re doing/coping. It’s very helpful to have these "confinement conversations".
I’m currently playing the role of emergency dentist only and I’ve traded my days of doing hygiene exams, extracting teeth, and prepping crowns for being a stay at home mom to two toddlers. Nothing could have prepared me for this.
Reading their comments reminded me I am not alone and gave me some ideas for how to cope. Here are some of the things that are working for me so far:
1. Treat working at home like working at work. Doing my normal morning routine and wearing semi-professional clothes helps me feel ready to tackle the day.
2. If you don’t have a home office, set aside a place that is for work only. I set up in our spare bedroom with a folding table. One of my co-workers is in her dining room while her sister has claimed the garage. Wherever works – just so long as you can concentrate on the tasks at hand.
3. Have a schedule. Just as you would before all of this happened, try to mimic your old schedule for remote work. For me, this means having a clear "end time" for the rest of the people in my house to know when I’m available to them. I’ve also built in mini-breaks throughout the day to stretch, eat a snack, or get outside for a little fresh air. (As an aside, I’m lucky to have a teacher husband who is home and not working, so he entertains the kids. For those of you trying to work and manage your kids, I'm sending you all the coffee/wine/whiskey virtually.)
4. Notch up your communication. When I felt a little disconnected from my team earlier this week, I scheduled check-in meetings with each so we can have a face-to-face video meeting. Whether you’re managing people or working independently, take time to communicate (and actually turn on that video feature of your teleconference tech).
As for Shelly, she told me today it was her first day she didn’t have anything to complain about – a tiny victory. She is getting the hang of working at home, figuring out the technology, and she is grateful for our patience.
We are all in this together, figuring it out. I hope you can find something to be grateful for as we tune into this new normal.
Melissa Pepper is president of Total Solutions and founder of Lead(h)er.
