Column: Two Midwests, the old and new

What’s happened here, for better or worse, is globalization. The old Midwestern industries moved first to the American South, and then overseas, taking jobs and prosperity with them. This global competition, coupled with automation, finished off much of the old Midwest.

But it opened the door for the new Midwest. These cities had the industries, the educated residents and the vision to make a place for themselves in a globalized world. Mostly, they had leaders who understood that the world had changed and their cities had to change with it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of all, all these places know where they stand on the global supply chain — how their economies connect with other global cities around the world.

In the old Midwest, the mighty industrial cities acted like locomotives, pulling their hinterlands behind them. A factory in Cleveland or Detroit needed parts or raw materials from factories in the cities that surrounded them. They were all part of one economy.

That’s no longer true. Even Chicago and its suburbs, for all their economic verve, can’t enrich the rest of Illinois, let alone the Midwest: in fact, the dynamism of the Loop dwindles even before it reaches the South and West sides.