Column: Understanding the Upper Midwest

Winning the Upper Midwest gives the presidential candidate the upper hand in the race to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Campaigns, good ones, work hard to connect with the small-to-medium sized towns and cities that comprise so much of the Midwest. John Austin, in an Oct. 6 article for the Brookings Institution, "Will voters in the Midwest’s struggling communities decide the election again?", says the "legacy communities" are pivotal to the race for the White House.
Of the 232 legacy counties identified, 85 are in the Midwest. These are non-rural, metro areas with a history of manufacturing – places like Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities.
Why does that matter? Because in 2016, roughly 80,000 votes across the upper Midwest proved to be the margin of despair for Democrats as they watched a Hillary Clinton popular-vote win 'trumped; by the Electoral College.
Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack told me the Biden-Harris team understands the importance of this region. "It is a much more difficult road to travel if a campaign loses one or more of the states like Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin," he said.
"Both Vice President Biden and Senator Harris have traveled to these key states and have built their plans to 'build back better' after controlling the pandemic on the strength of farming and manufacturing, which are the key cornerstones of the economy in the Upper Midwest," he said.
Democrats can’t just do well in Detroit, Milwaukee and Cleveland. This isn’t an either/or question; 2016 painfully taught Democrats they have to compete in suburban, urban and rural communities to make sure they knit together the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
And there’s reason to believe the Biden/Harris ticket will do better in the heartland this time around. The COVID-19 crisis, which is tied to the economic crisis, leads the voters’ list of concerns. Joe Biden, who led the Obama-Biden Middle Class Task Force and who rode an Amtrak train to work during most of his Senate career, has been pushing an aggressive jobs and COVID-19 plan across the Midwest.
The Biden blueprint encompasses massive infrastructure investments in rural broadband, roads, bridges; water transportation and ports; safe schools; apprentice programs for youth at community colleges; clean-energy jobs; rural "strike forces" to help ailing communities; manufacturing investments and tax credits.
Moody’s Analytics reviewed his plan and concluded that a first-term Biden administration would crate 18.6 million new jobs – many of them right here in the heartland in manufacturing, clean energy and infrastructure.
And the COVID-19 crisis has underscored the need for new infrastructure, especially high-speed internet, to make sure our students, businesses and seniors have opportunities to learn, earn and take care of telemedicine needs.
And with the Trump presidency accelerating the political polarization and divisions in the country, you get the feeling there is something else on the ballot on Nov. 3 – namely, restoring a sense of unity and civility to our national political landscape.
Campaigns aren’t as complicated as some make them out to be. Campaigns aren’t all about policy. Campaigns are also a likeability contest, a trust contest, a competence contest and an integrity contest. Advantage Biden.
Porter McNeil, a veteran Quad-City-based communications consultant, has worked in several statewide campaigns and was Illinois communications director for the Kerry-Edwards 2004 presidential campaign.
