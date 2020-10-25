Column: Understanding the Upper Midwest

Winning the Upper Midwest gives the presidential candidate the upper hand in the race to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Campaigns, good ones, work hard to connect with the small-to-medium sized towns and cities that comprise so much of the Midwest. John Austin, in an Oct. 6 article for the Brookings Institution, "Will voters in the Midwest’s struggling communities decide the election again?", says the "legacy communities" are pivotal to the race for the White House.

Of the 232 legacy counties identified, 85 are in the Midwest. These are non-rural, metro areas with a history of manufacturing – places like Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities.

Why does that matter? Because in 2016, roughly 80,000 votes across the upper Midwest proved to be the margin of despair for Democrats as they watched a Hillary Clinton popular-vote win 'trumped; by the Electoral College.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack told me the Biden-Harris team understands the importance of this region. "It is a much more difficult road to travel if a campaign loses one or more of the states like Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin," he said.