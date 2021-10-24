Column: Understanding the VAERS system

218,000,000 people have received over 400,000,000 doses of COVID vaccines in the U.S. as of Oct. 19, 2021. The vaccinees heavily overrepresent the aged and populations with serious underlying conditions. Literally tens of thousands of deaths are expected in such a population over several weeks and months of observation, irrespective of the pandemic or vaccination. Those deaths are nearly all due to the lethal underlying conditions (advanced age, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, cancer, etc.) associated with bad outcomes from COVID-19 that made the vaccinated people high-priority candidates for immunization in the first place. Almost none, on review of medical records and formal analysis of huge healthcare databases, are related to the vaccine shots. In fact, vaccines, by preventing many thousands of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections and transmissions, have rapidly driven down the very high rates of excess mortality that characterized the pandemic before they were available — vaccines have prevented many tens of thousands of deaths, and caused very few.