Column: Understanding the VAERS system

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is managed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with the Food and Drug Administration to tabulate reports of events after a person has received a vaccination. It is an early warning, post-marketing system to detect safety concerns for vaccines being administered in the U.S. VAERS was set up to support the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which was enacted to be sure that those credibly injured by vaccines can be compensated and that companies are not driven from vaccine development by the threat of liability.
Anyone can report anything to VAERS (an autism activist once reported that a shot had transformed him into the Incredible Hulk). Healthcare professionals are required to report certain adverse events, and vaccine manufacturers are required to report all such events that come to their attention. It is an uncontrolled, passive system with all the inherent limitations. These include over- and underreporting, unverified reports, inconsistent data quality, and inadequate data about the number of people vaccinated (the denominators needed to calculate rates). There is no evidence in a VAERS posting that a vaccine caused the reaction being reported. The system just collects events that occurred after immunization. Such data can only generate signals that suggest the need for formal studies. As a result, CDC is clear that VAERS should not (I would say cannot) be used to support claims that a vaccine caused a specific event.
The VAERS site listed almost 9,000 deaths that followed SARS-CoV-2 vaccination by mid-October. I am getting screeds from anti-vaccine advocates citing this "statistic" as they press their (lethal) positions that the vaccines are dangerous. Then I get expressions of concern from the vaccine hesitant, who are exposed to their unforgivable misuse of these numbers. There is not a single bit of obfuscation that has angered me more during the pandemic.
The short explanation: Use of VAERS data to suggest vaccines are seriously injuring or causing deaths of significant numbers of people is some of the most damaging misinformation being spread during the pandemic. It is, for those conversant in Latin, a perfect example of the famous logical fallacy "Post hoc, ergo propter hoc"; in this case the false belief that, just because an event happens after a shot, the vaccine caused the event. That should be enough for most readers.
The longer response: VAERS is used to identify the need for formal investigation of unexpected events, and to do that it asks providers to report anything that occurs temporally related to a vaccination (not just COVID, but all vaccines being used in the U.S.). It was VAERS reports in 1998-9 that alerted public health and regulators to a possible rare side effect associated with rotavirus immunization (intussusception), provoked detailed studies, and led to the withdrawal and reformulation of the vaccine.
218,000,000 people have received over 400,000,000 doses of COVID vaccines in the U.S. as of Oct. 19, 2021. The vaccinees heavily overrepresent the aged and populations with serious underlying conditions. Literally tens of thousands of deaths are expected in such a population over several weeks and months of observation, irrespective of the pandemic or vaccination. Those deaths are nearly all due to the lethal underlying conditions (advanced age, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, cancer, etc.) associated with bad outcomes from COVID-19 that made the vaccinated people high-priority candidates for immunization in the first place. Almost none, on review of medical records and formal analysis of huge healthcare databases, are related to the vaccine shots. In fact, vaccines, by preventing many thousands of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections and transmissions, have rapidly driven down the very high rates of excess mortality that characterized the pandemic before they were available — vaccines have prevented many tens of thousands of deaths, and caused very few.
Deaths among vaccinees that are not related to underlying conditions are now dominated by patients we know cannot be expected to have an optimal response to the vaccines. Gen. Colin Powell is a perfect example. He had multiple myeloma, a cancer of antibody producing immune cells. Myeloma and its treatment make people prone to many infections that depend on antibodies for protection, and myeloma is notoriously associated with poor responses to immunization. He was fully vaccinated, but both he and his doctors understood he remained at very high risk from his underlying disease — not from the jab.
Get vaccinated and stay alive.
Dr. Louis M. Katz is an infectious diseases physician and medical director of the Scott County Health Department. Opinions expressed are his and do not necessarily reflect official positions of the department.