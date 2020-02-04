Column: Unearthing our long-hidden creativity

My acting career started on the Sunderman theater stage when my little town of Byron, Illinois was raising money to build a wooden playground. "Dreamworks" was the name of the playground, and while the parents in our community toiled outside with hammers and nails to build it, their children toiled inside with costumes and microphones, and the Dreamplayers were born.

We were a motley crew of elementary school students who would do anything for the limelight. As an aspiring actress, my six-year old self seized the opportunity to play a role in the Dreamplayers production, and I got my wish. I played the part of Cinderella in a sketch where I sang a song to the tune of "Blue Suede Shoes" with glass shoes substituted appropriately throughout. It was the start of my love affair with being hammy on stage.

After Dreamplayers, I plunged into theater workshops and camps, school performances, and civic theater roles. Many of my favorite childhood memories happened during my time on stage, from playing Annie (despite having to dye my hair an unbecoming shade of red) and having six on-stage siblings as one of the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, to flying over the stage as Peter Pan. There is nothing quite like the thrill of a 30-second costume change gone right (or wrong) or the sound of a full house applauding at the end of the show.