Column: Unedited

Our students' unique situations, and unique learning styles, make any model other than 100% in school inequitable and unjust.

One of the most equitable times in our country is during school hours. If our districts choose one of these hybrid models, the most disenfranchised in our schools will fall further behind, and those who are advantaged will continue to learn and grow. This is not equality. This is not justice.

As E.D. Hirsch said: "Our society cannot afford a two-tiered system in which the affluent have access to superior education, while everyone else is subjected to a dull and incoherent classroom experience. Academic excellence, educational equity, and fairness demand a strong foundation of knowledge for all learners."

I am asking anyone who reads this to reach out to their districts’ superintendents and school boards and ask them to reconsider this proposed educational injustice. Remind our board members that their job is to ensure our students all have the best education possible. They are not charged with public health. Our community recently marched for equality; how can we now turn our heads at this blatant inequality?

Finally, I leave you with this critical quote from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is responsible for public health:

"Disparities in educational outcomes caused by school closures are a particular concern for low-income and minority students and students with disabilities. Many low-income families do not have the capacity to facilitate distance learning (e.g. limited or no computer access, limited or no internet access), and may have to rely on school-based services that support their child’s academic success. Persistent achievement gaps that already existed before COVID-19, such as disparities across income levels and races, can worsen and cause serious, hard-to-repair damage to children’s education outcomes. Finally, remote learning makes absorbing information more difficult for students with disabilities, developmental delays, or other cognitive disabilities. In particular, students who are deaf, hard of hearing, have low vision, are blind, or have other learning disorders (e.g., attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other physical and mental disabilities have had significant difficulties with remote learning."

Jeremy Tatman is a restaurant owner in Davenport. He and his wife have three children in the Pleasant Valley School District.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0