Column: Up our game on flu shots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With many states seeing increasing coronavirus infections, it's clear that covid-19 is not leaving the U.S. anytime soon. That's a problem now, and it stands to become an even bigger one this fall, when a return to school and other indoor activities and the onset of flu season threaten to intensify outbreaks.

One essential strategy to minimize covid-19's potential second wave and keep the economy going as much as possible until there is a covid-19 vaccine is to boost the rate of flu vaccination in the U.S. This can help build the infrastructure and experience that will be needed to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, once those vaccines become available. More important, it can enable the U.S. health care system to continue focusing on patients with covid-19.

Seasonal flu, after all, is one infectious disease that doctors are able to minimize through vaccination. Note that in a typical season, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized with the flu, and 12,000 to 61,000 die. It's always important to minimize this toll — but this fall, more than ever. The nightmare scenario would be an exceptionally severe flu season arriving along with covid-19.