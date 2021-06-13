Column: Using kids to bash Joe Biden

After refusing to help young kids, refugees on their own crossing our southern border looking for a better life, Gov. Kim Reynolds is now angry that some of them apparently set foot on Iowa soil.
In a move sure to land her another spot on Fox News, the governor complained last week that the Biden administration first denied, then acknowledged, a May flight carrying 19 young migrants landed at the airport in Des Moines before they were then put on buses bound for elsewhere.
Reynolds sent a letter, along with another Republican governor, to Sen. Chuck Grassley complaining she wasn’t told about the flight. And ever the politician who knows the right strings to pull, Reynolds said the federal government’s failure to confirm the flight worried state officials that “young girls landing in the dead of night and separated into buses” might be a case of human trafficking.
If you’re skeptical about this line, I don’t blame you.
It sounds like exactly the kind of thing that would distract you from the notion that this is just Kim Reynolds trying to bash President Biden over immigration. Until you realize, well, this is just Kim Reynolds bashing President Biden over immigration.
Besides, as far as I can tell, it’s not like human trafficking is first on the priority list in this state. Even though victim advocacy groups say Iowa is a haven for trafficking, the Legislative Services Agency said in February that there had been zero admissions to Iowa prisons over the last five years resulting from the state’s human trafficking statute.
In truth, this is just a repeat of the 2015 scrap between Republican governors and President Barack Obama, who back then was trying to help refugees fleeing the war in Syria. Then, it was Gov. Terry Branstad, with Reynolds by his side, trying to keep war-scarred Syrians out of Iowa. And when the Obama administration went around them and helped these people, anyway, Branstad and Reynolds complained about not being told.
In reality, they just didn’t want the refugees here in the first place.
I’m not sure if the Biden administration was trying to purposely keep information from Reynolds. It sounds like it may be just one arm of the government not knowing what the other was doing.
But what if it was evasion? It’s not like Reynolds would be a reliable partner in this endeavor. Reynolds made it clear back in April how she sees the increase in border crossings and the unfortunate surge of kids fleeing their homelands — as a political opportunity.
When the Biden administration asked whether the state of Iowa would be willing to help with the overflow of kids, this mother of three and grandmother of three others turned a cold shoulder.
“It’s not our problem,” she famously said. This, despite agreeing to a request by the Trump administration to house refugees in late 2019.
The line outraged a lot of Iowans who remembered Bob Ray’s beneficence toward refugees fleeing Southeast Asia after the Vietnam War; it staggered those who saw it as a betrayal of our heritage as a caring people. It also reminded Iowans just how far from Jesus’ teachings Reynolds’ attitude strays. Although, to be fair, maybe we just missed a lesser known Beatitude: “Unaccompanied refugee children must settle for God’s blessings, because they are not our problem.”
What we are witnesses to is the latest chapter in the long game Republicans are practicing to weaken Joe Biden; it is the latest installment in the playbook to gain political advantage from the president’s attempts to practice a more humane, yet workable immigration policy. Don’t worry, there will be others.
I do wonder, though, where those kids who landed at the Des Moines airport are now. I hope not all of them left the state. I hope, perhaps selfishly, that some of these kids are still in Iowa; that they are living comfortably, free from fear in the home of someone who is demonstrating what I hope is still the true character of this state.
It’s OK, though. I don’t really need to know if they’re here. And neither does Kim Reynolds.
Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.