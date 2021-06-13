Column: Using kids to bash Joe Biden

In truth, this is just a repeat of the 2015 scrap between Republican governors and President Barack Obama, who back then was trying to help refugees fleeing the war in Syria. Then, it was Gov. Terry Branstad, with Reynolds by his side, trying to keep war-scarred Syrians out of Iowa. And when the Obama administration went around them and helped these people, anyway, Branstad and Reynolds complained about not being told.

In reality, they just didn’t want the refugees here in the first place.

I’m not sure if the Biden administration was trying to purposely keep information from Reynolds. It sounds like it may be just one arm of the government not knowing what the other was doing.

But what if it was evasion? It’s not like Reynolds would be a reliable partner in this endeavor. Reynolds made it clear back in April how she sees the increase in border crossings and the unfortunate surge of kids fleeing their homelands — as a political opportunity.

When the Biden administration asked whether the state of Iowa would be willing to help with the overflow of kids, this mother of three and grandmother of three others turned a cold shoulder.

“It’s not our problem,” she famously said. This, despite agreeing to a request by the Trump administration to house refugees in late 2019.