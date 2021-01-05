Column: Using what we learned in 2020

One thing I think we have learned from this year is that science is ever-changing. What we know to be true today won’t necessarily be true tomorrow as new discoveries are made. I am sure the public finds it frustrating that the medical community "changes their minds" about what is the best way to stop or contain the spread of COVID-19. But it isn’t because the scientists were wrong, it is because the more they research the more they learn, which allows them to change their recommendations.

The scientific process is used by all of us daily. We have a question, do research, hypothesize, experiment, analyze data, then accept or reject the hypothesis. How will my day go today? I look at the calendar and see that I have to work, go to the dentist, watch a ball game, have the oil changed in the car and go to spin class. I hypothesize that I should have paid better attention to my calendar before scheduling so much in one day. I experiment by having a very rushed day, I look at the fact that I had to leave the ball game early to get to my car appointment on time and I accept the hypothesis that I over-scheduled my day. Lesson learned. Next time I will plan my day differently.