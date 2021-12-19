Column: USPS hustles; Congress slouches

Nobody wants a repeat of last year’s postal delivery delays during the holidays, especially not my fellow postal workers.

After working as a postal clerk for 30 years, I’m now the elected president of an American Postal Workers Union local in Springfield, Massachusetts. All of my local’s members are working hard to make sure that gifts and greeting cards get where they need to go on time.

The distribution center in Springfield operates 24/7 and mostly processes packages, which are expected to hit record volumes again this season. About 90% of the 900 employees here have agreed to work overtime hours until after the holiday season — some of them putting in 16-hour days, seven days a week.

Postal employees are doing everything within our power to maintain the trust the American people have had in the U.S. Postal Service. The problem is, not everything is within our power. We need strong leadership in Washington, D.C., to ensure that the Postal Service remains a vital institution serving all Americans.

During the pandemic, we’ve faced extraordinary challenges. When the economy virtually shut down in early 2020, essential postal workers stayed on the job, making huge efforts to meet the surge in demand for home deliveries.