Column: Vaccinate the homeless early

What does a "stay at home order" mean when you don’t have a home? Many of the things we all do to blunt the pandemic are difficult, if not impossible, for those experiencing homelessness. Group shelters can’t conform to crowd size limits. Consistent hygiene is difficult. You can’t get takeout without income or a car. Try using DoorDash without a door.

At a time of year when many of us reflect on what is good in our lives, and Christians in particular consider Jesus of Nazareth, homeless at birth and overlooked by the powers of the world, we would do well to think about the homeless in our own communities. While all of our lives have been upended by the pandemic, this is doubly true of the homeless. Places of community, belonging, and sources of sustenance like the Café on Vine have had to close their doors and serve only "to go" meals. Such arrangements worked well throughout the spring, summer and a balmy fall. But serving a meal out a window to an individual in flip flops on a 19-degree December morning helped me realize that we need to end the pandemic for the homeless much sooner than for most of us.