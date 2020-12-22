Column: Vaccinate the homeless early

What does a "stay at home order" mean when you don’t have a home? Many of the things we all do to blunt the pandemic are difficult, if not impossible, for those experiencing homelessness. Group shelters can’t conform to crowd size limits. Consistent hygiene is difficult. You can’t get takeout without income or a car. Try using DoorDash without a door.
At a time of year when many of us reflect on what is good in our lives, and Christians in particular consider Jesus of Nazareth, homeless at birth and overlooked by the powers of the world, we would do well to think about the homeless in our own communities. While all of our lives have been upended by the pandemic, this is doubly true of the homeless. Places of community, belonging, and sources of sustenance like the Café on Vine have had to close their doors and serve only "to go" meals. Such arrangements worked well throughout the spring, summer and a balmy fall. But serving a meal out a window to an individual in flip flops on a 19-degree December morning helped me realize that we need to end the pandemic for the homeless much sooner than for most of us.
The rapidly developed and now-being-deployed coronavirus vaccine foists upon us myriad ethical questions: Who should get it first? Can we compel compliance? How and where will it be distributed? We should not forget the homeless in these conversations.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) offers guidelines based upon those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for how to prioritize the coronavirus vaccine. Working with a document from Johns Hopkins University, the first criterion for distribution is to promote public health. In this context, the guidelines specifically mention the homeless for three reasons.
First, currently homeless individuals are at risk of transmission because many live in a group setting. Second, this population faces greater barriers to accessing health care if they were to get severe disease, which in turn puts a financial burden on society. Third, these individuals often carry higher rates of co-morbidities, which makes them a high-risk population.
From an ethical point of view, we should always seek the good of the other before the good of ourselves. Our society is good at hiding those experiencing homelessness. We have to seek out encounters with them. As a result, they end up overlooked, or, as Pope Francis says, they’re scraped off our plates like leftovers. The homeless might not seem like they deserve early access to the vaccine. Love of neighbor — even an invisible one — would suggest otherwise.
From a practical point of view, society would benefit from early vaccination of the homeless. Many people currently experiencing homelessness from our community are living in hotels, paid for by money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), funded by the CARES Act. Those seriously ill are usually treated in emergency rooms and can’t pay the bill. Finally, the pandemic has exacerbated inequities among social groups. Early vaccination for the homeless could give some of them opportunities for work and a renewed place in society, thus promoting structurally disadvantaged groups and marginalized populations.
Pope John Paul II once said, "a society will be judged on the basis of how it treats its weakest members." Offering early vaccinations to the homeless in our community would be an act of mercy to our neighbor.
Micah D. Kiel is a member of the board of Café on Vine and a professor of theology at St. Ambrose University.