Column: Vaccinated, but not fully liberated

Now here I was, tapping my old card on the turnstile reader, elated by the familiar ping that confirmed, "Yes, you do have money left on this card!"

I hiked up the familiar, grungy stairs toward a promising patch of sky.

Then there was Chicago, the way you can see it only from an elevated train platform, looking not so different than it had a year ago. There were wooden porches and brick chimneys and old wooden stairs, flat roofs and sloping roofs, the peeling paint of old turrets, graffiti etched so high on walls it was hard to imagine how it got there. Out on the horizon, beyond the tops of bare trees, stretched Chicago’s skyscrapers.

I hadn’t waited long when the train rumbled up from the distance, headlights on, looking just like I remembered. The metal doors opened with the familiar ruckus. The train set off down the tracks with a familiar clatter.

Only four other people were in the car. They sat far apart. All of us were masked. I glanced down at the blue seat in front of me. Someone had etched a uniquely male body part into the plastic.

Yes, the "L" was still the "L." The pandemic hadn’t changed everything.