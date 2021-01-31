Column: Vaccines lead to normalcy

Thus far, the new Covid variants appear to be far more infectious, but not — we think — more deadly. Preliminary studies suggest that the vaccines we have will handle them, but nothing is set in concrete. We are still in early stages of trying to understand them and their effects. This is not a battle to be quickly and easily won, but something to which we must continually adjust.

We have been down this path before, and each time we learn things that will help us for the next challenge. Of the several health crises we have endured, the one I recall most clearly was the polio epidemic. It started well before my time, in the late 1890s, but it was only found to be contagious in 1905. It took another three years to identify the virus that caused it. Good to know, but no one had an idea how to combat it.

Some 6,000 people died from polio during a 1916 outbreak in Brooklyn, and thousands more were paralyzed. Summers were uneasy times because polio seemed to spread during warm months. Cities began to close swimming pools. Franklin Roosevelt contracted the disease which changed his life. His suffering did not diminish his political ambition, but caused him to develop the deep sympathy for others which would drive New Deal programs in the 1930s.