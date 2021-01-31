Column: Vaccines lead to normalcy

The Quad Cities, though severed by a river, are united in getting the COVID-19 vaccine into everyone’s arms as rapidly as possible. Each state has its own "phase" system, so eligibility will be spread over time in different categories, but vaccination is up and running.
Washington’s new administration is trying to smooth out the inequities and distribution glitches that vary from state to state, and one senses a general feeling of relief that adults are finally in charge. By late summer, we dare hope for something approaching normality.
It’s important to remember that vaccines are just one part of a three-legged stool. Masks and social distancing remain key to bringing the pandemic within control. Indeed, if everyone were to follow those simple precautions, vaccines would be a grace note.
Yes, it’s a nuisance, but wearing a mask remains the most effect weapon in the fight against this insidious disease. If you aren’t wearing one, you are most likely the infector that keeps it going. I became one such last week when I entered a store, shopped for 20 minutes, and discovered, only at check-out, that I was bare-faced in a sea of masks. It was thoughtless and humiliating.
It is important to realize that contending with Covid is like fighting in a fog. We have a pretty solid idea of what we are up against, but not a completely clear fix on our foe. The new mutations that have cropped up in England, South Africa and Brazil should respond to the vaccines we have, but they are worrisome.
Thus far, the new Covid variants appear to be far more infectious, but not — we think — more deadly. Preliminary studies suggest that the vaccines we have will handle them, but nothing is set in concrete. We are still in early stages of trying to understand them and their effects. This is not a battle to be quickly and easily won, but something to which we must continually adjust.
We have been down this path before, and each time we learn things that will help us for the next challenge. Of the several health crises we have endured, the one I recall most clearly was the polio epidemic. It started well before my time, in the late 1890s, but it was only found to be contagious in 1905. It took another three years to identify the virus that caused it. Good to know, but no one had an idea how to combat it.
Some 6,000 people died from polio during a 1916 outbreak in Brooklyn, and thousands more were paralyzed. Summers were uneasy times because polio seemed to spread during warm months. Cities began to close swimming pools. Franklin Roosevelt contracted the disease which changed his life. His suffering did not diminish his political ambition, but caused him to develop the deep sympathy for others which would drive New Deal programs in the 1930s.
Without a way to prevent the disease, attempts were made to find treatments. This produced the iron lungs in which many sufferers were encased to keep them breathing. As scientists studied the disease, they discovered that there were three types, which made attacking the disease more problematic. The March of Dimes was founded to fund research for a cure.
Breakthroughs came in the '40s, when it was found that the virus entered through the mouth, entered the blood and then made its way to the nervous system where it did its damage. Finally, in 1949, researchers were able to culture the viruses. The means was at hand to develop vaccines.
The big breakthrough came in the '50s, when Jonas Salk developed a successful vaccine. A huge trial was launched. Children were vaccinated in school buildings across the country. But there was a hitch. Many companies were engaged to produce the vaccines, but a bad batch from California’s Cutter company killed 11 people and left hundreds paralyzed. That brought things to a halt. During the pause, a committee was formed to set rigorous production standards and the program resumed.
You could tell who had been vaccinated: The injection left an obvious scar. After a long series of trials, Albert Sabin produced a successful oral vaccine which was effective for all three viruses and cheaper to make. My children remember being in line to take a sip from a small cup. The Salk vaccine was phased out in the United States, and, over a century after it first surfaced in the United States, polio had been lately eradicated. A few cases pop up now and then in remote corners of the world, but the Gates Foundation is on course to eliminating the disease completely.
Will that be the case for the novel coronavirus? Not likely. As the campaign to conquer it continues, it has shown an impressive ability to spread rapidly and make a home for itself in the human body. Many who have been afflicted seem not to recover completely. Positive cases with no symptoms may produce damage later on. It will take years to learn the full truth about this troublesome virus. Count on being infected.
We will be living with this virus for a long time and must be ready to deal with it as it continues its constant and speedy evolution. We have the tools; we need the patience and persistence. Our best hope for the present are masks, isolation, and, whenever it is available, the vaccine.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten29@gmail.com.