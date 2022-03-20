Column: Value that has no price

You may have read in Monday’s newspaper that WVIK is undergoing a sea change. Originally built to keep classical music in equal competition with other music formats, it is poised to become an all-news station. Classical music is to be removed from 90.3 FM in the proposed restructuring and relocated at 105.7 FM, a low-power frequency reaching most of the immediate Quad Cities.

It is a reversal of priorities. The station was established to give classical music a significant presence in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. To help boost its listenership, the station joined National Public Radio to have access to its peerless morning and evening news coverage. Adding a solid, local news staff made it a potent newcomer to Quad Cities radio.

Starting at the bottom, WVIK soon moved into the middle range of broadcast ratings; not bad for a college station that depended on contributions to keep going. Beginning with college financial support and enduring a lapse of funding effort 15 years ago, it now manages a small financial reserve. Altogether, a success.

So, why change something that works? It’s complicated.

National Public Radio is not only the country’s best and most trusted source of news, it is also a successful corporation which succeeds by promoting and extending its services. For 35 years, it has been urging local public stations to save money by dropping music programming through the day and substituting their range of talk shows. Consulting services staffed by former NPR members recycle convincing evidence that it is the system’s "best practice." Good business sense.

Across the country, one by one, local public stations have acquiesced as they worry about their financial future. It sounds reasonable. After all, it’s comparable to what commercial stations do: ride a satellite service with automated station breaks and ads. A major difference for most NPR stations is that many retain a local news staff. WVIK has the only one in Quad Cities radio.

But WVIK was built around classical music. Its mission was to "sell" listeners on this rich and powerful art. It developed an approach to lure news listeners to stay tuned to music. It has a huge library with thousands of CDs and LPs and a large body of loyal listeners.

Cognizant of that, the new plan envisions continuing the classics on the frequency it acquired a while back, perhaps even enlarging the music staff to provide better service. But the plan depends on a number of uncertainties.

Over the past 15 years, classical music programming on WVIK has been on automatic, with reduced staffing and no promotion.The only music program to receive promotion is a Saturday RME show of rhythm and blues, which is plugged daily.

If the low power signal is beefed up to cover the entire Quad City area and classical service brought back to its former stature, why not accept the inevitable and approve the split? Because separating news and music leaves no opportunity to attract one audience to the other; in particular, no means to "sell" news listeners on the classics.

Rather than argue the point, I’d like go back to the question which was first asked — often, with some heat — why should Augustana invest in a radio station? Especially if it cost some $30,000 a year? — as it did at the time. (It is now self-supporting.) Years ago, I was given a chance to talk to the board about it at a dinner meeting and tried to answer the question.

I contended that it was a perfect means of extending the college’s mission into the community. Historically, the presence of a number of lively young people in the neighborhood was often a cause of friction: the old "town and gown" problem. Cardinal John Henry Newman once complained that a university could intellectualize its students, but not the community; but he didn’t have a radio station.

WVIK would represent Augustana’s best all across eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois: its celebrated music program, its dedicated service to the life of the mind and spirit. Not only was this a generous gift of what is best in life, but also great public relations. I reminded the board that if you priced the continual credits Augustana received at our lowest rate, they were getting a quarter of a million dollars a year in public relations. (The station now promotes NPR rather than the college.)

I have always contended that the mixture of music and news was ideal, feeding the whole person, one format sustaining the other and holding together an audience that wanted more than wallpaper sound. Sustainability is crucial, but it’s important to ask what is being sustained? In these shifting times, there is no sure answer as to what has lasting value, or in what people and institutions will remain willing to invest.

The question no one can answer is how many people will cease to support 90.3 FM without music? The plan concedes that there will be a loss, but cannot say with certainty how much.

What concerns me is that no one will be at the table arguing for retaining the station as it is — along with restoring the centrality of music.

I realize that money isn’t the only concern. I am aware of the profound changes accelerating through the world: fracturing societies; bitter, unreasonable political divisions; another Covid surge cresting in Europe; climate changes starting to speed up; a loss of faith in trustworthy institutions; and an often blind sense of self that makes it difficult to cede to others.

Yes, times are tough and we are all feeling the strain. It may well be that a strong, single source that serves listeners with objective information and soul-stirring music has value beyond price.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

