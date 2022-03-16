Column: Vouchers are still wrong for Iowa

I’m starting to feel a sense of déjà vu. At about this time last year, I was contacting my representatives and senators in Des Moines to ask that they oppose voucher legislation. Despite the lack of support from all corners of the state last year, it seems that we’re having this discussion again. No matter what these programs are called (this year, it’s Student First scholarships and Hope scholarships), these "education savings accounts" are vouchers for private education using public money. And vouchers are still a terrible idea for Iowa.

I am a Davenport Schools parent, and I am also on the Davenport Community Schools Board of Education. On Feb. 28, by unanimous vote, we passed a resolution opposing vouchers in any form, stating that public money belongs in public schools. We have a wide variety of political views on our board, from conservative to progressive. In an era of little bipartisanship, the fact that seven people of diverse political ideologies all agree on this issue should mean something to the governor and the state legislature.

So why are vouchers such a terrible idea? There are a number of reasons, but here are just a few.

First, public schools are set up to educate all children, no matter how difficult it is, how unique the child, how severe the disability, how gifted they are. Private schools can and do routinely refuse to admit students who do not meet their preferences. Indeed, any private school can simply say "no" to a student.

Public money should be used to pay for services accessible to all students, not just a few. In addition, by refusing students who do not meet their preferred profiles, test scores and other measures of successful schools are artificially inflated by leaving out low-achieving students.

Most private schools cannot provide special education services, or if they can, they are minimal. Those that do contract with their Area Education Agency to provide those services. The AEA is a state-run organization that also assists public schools in providing services. So why should parents pay for the same services that they can get in a public school for free?

Second, voucher programs will divert money from students with the fewest resources, and those who are most impacted by the learning loss of the coronavirus pandemic. These are also the students least likely to be able to take advantage of any voucher program due to lack of transportation, academic challenges, an inability to pay the difference between vouchers and tuition, or a lack of private schools nearby.

In fact, many rural districts don't even have private schools that could be eligible for vouchers. That the governor has offered to pay these districts money when other districts use vouchers is just tacky and insulting, and it doesn't do anything to help the vast majority of Iowa families.

Third, Iowa already has school choice. Parents can choose to send their kids to religious and nonreligious private schools, open enroll to a neighboring public district, attend online, or even homeschool. The only families that will be able to use this "choice" are those with the ability to transport children longer distances and pay the difference between voucher money and actual tuition. Those families are also already most likely to have the privilege of wealth, flexible work schedules, or are least at risk of academic failure.

Fourth, public schools are overseen by publicly elected boards of education and federal and state reporting of finances and academics. Private schools are not. Public money should be spent in the light of day, with the ability to be monitored closely. Voucher legislation prevents this transparency, as taxpayer money goes to private institutions not subject to such fiscal oversight.

Finally, we live in the United States, where separation of church and state are foundational concepts. I do not want my money going to pay for someone else's religious education. I have no problem with religion, or even religious schools. But unless legislators can honestly say to themselves that they are equally willing to fund a student's tuition to a Jewish school, a Muslim school, or a progressive Christian school as well as one that is Evangelical Christian or Catholic, then it’s clear the motivation is not for school choice, but to impose particular values on the public.

In short, the money for this program would be much better spent as part of an increased supplemental state aid allotment that will benefit the more than 90% of Iowa children who already attend public schools. It should not be used to help a few Iowa students while pulling money from all Iowa public school students.

Allison Beck is a member of the Davenport School Board.

