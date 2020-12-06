Column: Waiting it out until the end

Waiting out the weeks between now and January 20th must be deeply painful for President Trump. He has failed many times in his career, but has always been able to disguise it from himself. His ego, as everyone who knows him has reported, is extremely fragile, and he simply cannot handle an undeniable loss.

Hence, his continuing claim that the election was rigged, despite all evidence to the contrary. Even judges who are appointed by him can’t overturn the results simply because he wants them to. There has to be at least some shred of evidence and none has been submitted.

Masked by his bluster and bullying, there is a desperate need to convince himself that he is the "killer" his father admired. To be publicly branded a "loser" is simply intolerable.

He sensed, months ago, that he would not win. The polls, which weren’t sharply accurate, made it clear that the possibility of loss was closer to probability. So he began, early on, insisting that the election would be rigged. To his mind, his predictions came true. Trump’s world is shaped by his imagining, which cannot be shaken by reality.