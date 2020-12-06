Column: Waiting it out until the end

Waiting out the weeks between now and January 20th must be deeply painful for President Trump. He has failed many times in his career, but has always been able to disguise it from himself. His ego, as everyone who knows him has reported, is extremely fragile, and he simply cannot handle an undeniable loss.
Hence, his continuing claim that the election was rigged, despite all evidence to the contrary. Even judges who are appointed by him can’t overturn the results simply because he wants them to. There has to be at least some shred of evidence and none has been submitted.
Masked by his bluster and bullying, there is a desperate need to convince himself that he is the "killer" his father admired. To be publicly branded a "loser" is simply intolerable.
He sensed, months ago, that he would not win. The polls, which weren’t sharply accurate, made it clear that the possibility of loss was closer to probability. So he began, early on, insisting that the election would be rigged. To his mind, his predictions came true. Trump’s world is shaped by his imagining, which cannot be shaken by reality.
So, he is rummaging through possible means to turn his failure into an ultimate triumph. It will take more than tweets and QAnon interviews. Once out of the shelter of the presidency, he has a lot to deal with: possible criminal trials; re-payment of monumental debts; trying to get and keep his many properties in the black; coaxing the world to accept, once again, the "Trump" brand as having value.
But give the man credit. When it comes to manipulating people, he is an artist. Looking back over the recent past, you have to marvel at his ability to motivate his "base" into risking their lives to attend his superspreader rallies, and to convince people to give him money. Since Joe Biden was declared the winner, Trump has raised some $180 million for his futile campaign to upend the election — most of which will go into his pocket. Giuliani may get a pardon, but not cash.
I can’t imagine him forgoing further rallies; they were consistent money-makers: hustling caps, t-shirts, bottled water, all of which turned a personal profit. The immediate thought is to declare himself a candidate for 2024 and hit the hustings on a steady basis, with time out only for golf and strategy sessions at Mar-A-Lago. The crowds feed both his ego and income. And the true believers will send him "campaign" contributions.
His followers are passionate. They have no sense that they are being fleeced, not served in any meaningful way. He promised jobs in manufacturing and mining, infrastructure employment in building roads and bridges. Nothing. He signed programs developed by Congress to benefit veterans, decrease jail populations, and to help sustain Main Street during the pandemic. Like the Republican tax cut, much of it went to Wall Street.
He did offer an outlet for their frustration at the way they have been short-changed in a runaway strain of capitalism which pools money at the top. He diverted their anger toward government, immigrants, and non-white citizens. Democrats were denigrated as "socialists" as they were called "communists" in the McCarthy era.
Behind all the noise, the far-right wealthy used him to screen their devastation of the environment, public lands, social services. "De-regulation" was a battle cry with a fine sound but a terrible reality for the poor and middle-class. We may never fully recover. Tearing down is a lot quicker than building up.
Years ago, Trump explained that, when he was wounded, he "un-wounded" himself by wounding another. Barack Obama got an audience to laugh at Trump; Trump spent most of his four years in office dismantling everything Obama had done. Biden has beaten him, so Trump is doing everything he can to cripple the incoming administration in advance.
Trump is not dumb. He has an agile mind, but has never bothered to learn anything other than how to manipulate people. That works on folks he considers beneath him, but hits a brick wall when up against those who understand the situation and know what they are doing. He is not the man on TV or the ghost-writers who turn out his books. He is a persuasive, fast-talker who was out of his league in the inner working of government.
So, what now? It will be interesting to watch once he is no longer in a position to turn our democracy into a third world dictatorship.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
