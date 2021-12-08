Column: Wake up, America

It’s still about the money. When we police foreign influence, we guard the freedom and sovereignty of the American people. And whether it is Saudi oil interests, Chinese military intelligence operations, or Russian disinformation and division campaigns, we have to follow — and regulate — the money.

But unlike any time before in our history, our constitutional ability to do this has been compromised. The Supreme Court’s new ideology equating unlimited money from any kind of entity with “free speech,” immune to regulation if it doesn’t go directly to a candidate, threatens to leave us asleep to the scale and scope of global money influencing our affairs.

Americans are waking up, and hope is rising in the east. In Maine, citizens and legislators are uniting across political lines to fight for a two-pronged solution: 1) Ban foreign government money in state elections, including from foreign-influenced corporations, and 2) hold Congress responsible for advancing an anti-corruption amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repair the damage that the court has done to the safeguards for our voice and votes.

The Protect Maine Elections campaign seeks to get on the 2022 ballot. (Disclosure: I and American Promise support the effort.) No doubt it will draw heavy firepower from those who have gotten used to purchasing our laws and politicians. But this stand may prove to be a model for every state to check the threat of foreign government money in elections and begin to secure the constitutional foundation for protection in the uncertain decades to come.

Jeff Clements is the president of American Promise, a nonprofit advocate for amending the Constitution to allow more federal and state regulation of money in politics. This was written for The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems, and distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

