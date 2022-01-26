Column: Want results? Write a letter.

• Always write a letter – not an email, text message or social media post. Send an honest to goodness epistle in an envelope adorned with a stamp. When it comes through the U.S. Mail, it is taken more seriously and is less likely to be ignored.

• Stick to the facts and present them in a reasonable, non-emotional manner.

• Never threaten legal action. If you do, the letter will be shuffled off to the legal department where the jackals will use it to line their litter box.

• Bolster your case with supporting evidence and attach corroborating documents such as receipts and medical records.

• Make sure the letter is typed and the grammar and spelling are excellent.

I’d also suggest that one not only write letters to help themselves but to help others. Back in 2019, I upgraded my hearing aids to ones that are compatible with my cell phone. I offered the old ones to anyone in need and ended up giving them to a woman suffering a 50% hearing loss who cleans houses for a living and cares for her elderly mother.

Unfortunately, the store where I bought them wanted to charge $650 to reprogram them for her to use.