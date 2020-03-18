Column: Washing our hands to Gloria Gaynor

"If you think toilet paper keeps [it] off your hands, think again."
Those are the immortal words of my cousin Ken, a microbiologist, explaining that, well, toilet paper doesn’t keep all the fecal matter off your fingers. Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not there. Those germs penetrate toilet paper and end up on your hands.
He told us this at a dinner party, naturally, because my family is comprised of dodgy genetic material that makes us want to gross people out with toilet paper science while we’re all eating shrimp cocktail with our fingers.
I’m reminded of my cousin’s words anytime I see someone exit a stall at a public restroom and exit without washing their hands. This happens more often than we want to believe. Which is why last week, huge swaths of American adults just learned for the first time how to wash their hands.
Nothing like a pandemic to teach grown-ups something they should have learned in elementary school. But that’s where we’re at.
We’ve all seen the videos on social media, we’ve seen the PSAs telling us to wash our hands for 20 seconds, maybe sing a ‘Happy Birthday’ to ourselves a couple times to be sure we’re getting all the germs off our disgusting paws.
Alternatively, if you’re looking for a good hand-washing song, I’d suggest Gloria Gaynor’s "I Will Survive" because it’s jaunty and uplifting, and even though it’s not about pandemics, it is about surviving.
Now we’re leaning about social distancing. As an introvert, I rather enjoy having a built-in excuse to blow off a large gathering to stay home and binge watch "Better Call Saul." But even for us introverts, social distancing gets tiresome. We want to see our friends. We want to go out for a pint or get dinner at our favorite restaurants.
We may even want to have a laugh over shrimp cocktail and get grossed out by our microbiologist cousin.
This is not the time for that. This is the time to flatten the curve of COVID-19, not just for our own health, but for the health of our friends, family and communities. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all Illinois restaurants be closed except for pick-up and delivery orders. (Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has now done this, too). This will hurt a lot of businesses, but it’s the right move to make, according to all the pandemic experts.
If you want to help your favorite restaurants, this would be a good time to call them to order a gift certificate. You’ll help a local business weather this crisis, and you can treat yourself to a nice meal when this is all over.
Social distancing, washing our hands all the time, stocking up on toilet paper and soap — this may all seem like an overreaction. In reality, we will be extraordinarily lucky if we look back on all this and still feel that we overreacted. If it looks like an overreaction in hindsight, then we got on top of this crisis just in the nick of time. Friends in Italy sure wish they’d overreacted when the coronavirus first hit there.
When it comes to COVID-19, I’ll take the advice of scientists and pandemic experts over the advice of Jim down the street who thinks everything is fine because he’s always been able to fight off a bad cold because he’s "made of strong stuff." Jim is going to be a transmitter of the disease. He’s going to get people killed.
I usually use this column to write more light-hearted fare, but this is a serious issue and not everyone is taking it seriously. We don’t need to live in bunkers, but we had sure better heed the warnings of experts.
Be careful out there. And remember, toilet paper is not going to keep it off your hands.
Josh Boelter is a freelance writer and film/television producer.