Column: Water is a shrewd investment

Water is the new Oil.
Investors around the world are acknowledging the wisdom of that slogan. Certainly it is true in the Middle East, where oil is plentiful and water is scarce. It isn’t just a matter of economics. Without oil, you can’t operate your car. Without water, you die. Cornering the water market is a shrewd investment.
About 20 years ago I was between flights at the St. Louis airport when I heard a familiar, resonant voice. It was the late senator Paul Simon who was returning from a trip to the Middle East. He explained over lunch that he had been on a fact-finding tour and what he discovered about water was disturbing.
He had been to cities where water and power were available only a few hours a day. He cited our obsession with oil, something that was later to get us embroiled in our interminable wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But what he thought was most destabilizing were the coming shortages of water.
We don’t appreciate just how significant a political factor it can be. It has long been obvious that Israel was never really interested in a two-state solution to the Palestinian question, not just because they had a religious conviction that the land was theirs, but because the main aquifer was in the West Bank. Even then, they were using some 80% of its water and were not about to give it up.
All across the region, access to water is the indispensable need for all countries. That is also true today in parts of Africa and Asia. On occasion, the media brings us stories about cities there without water, but on site, the problem is constant and life-threatening.
Here at home, we take the availability of water for granted, The mighty Mississippi is at our door and we have the means to make its undrinkable water potable. Further out, there are wells and septic fields in rural areas which provide services our municipalities provide. But other regions are out of balance.
Nearly four million people live in the green desert we call Los Angeles, which, in its natural state, can support only a few thousand at best. So, water is siphoned from the Colorado and other rivers to make the place livable. The water wars of the west are intense and ongoing, with competing states acting on the assumption that the current supply will remain constant. There’s no guarantee of that. The world’s climate is changing and not in predictable ways.
When I was in the Illinois Senate and a member of the Water Commission, I read a report on the steady decline in water level of the Ogallala Aquifer, which serves the plains states. That dramatic drop continues to this day, threatening the farms that feed us. Periods of drought seem to be on the increase from the Dakotas to Texas and extending to the Midwest. The future of fresh water is not secure.
Which brings me to the Quad Cities; Rock Island in particular. I was surprised some years ago when my water bill suddenly increased. I discovered that the city was required to make a major upgrade in providing drinking water, wastewater treatment, and storm run-off. It was a $70 million project and it touched all three phases.
Rock Island has been managing its water for over a century and, over the past few decades, has been a model of efficiency. The city obtained grants from the EPA and the state of Illinois for low-interest loans and went to work. The water treatment plant was completely remodeled, holding basins were built to slow run-off and wastewater treatment was modernized.
Most of the work was done in over a 10-year span and repairs continue when the opportunity presents itself. In a system this old, it takes time to bring everything up to date, but the pace was steady and the work well done. It has been worth the money. No need for bottled water in Rock Island.
Now, in these COVID days, revenues are down and cities are strapped to keep everything working. That’s why the pandemic relief bill has wisely included funds for states and municipalities. Rock Island is slated to receive $27.5 million and that will ease the pressure a bit.
But, as oil has been an investment of choice in the past, water is now attracting interest on Wall Street. One company, American Water, was been buying up water treatment plants across the country and one of its subsidiaries, Illinois American Water, is eying Rock Island’s. Their most recent purchase was the water and wastewater systems of Jerseyville, just southeast of St Louis, one of several towns in the area to take advantage of the ready cash.
Wiliam Russell, Jerseyville’s mayor, said the $43.25 million sale "allows the City to pay off debt and focus on other priorities." Additional proceeds "will support long-term infrastructure improvements and our community’s future." Illinois American says it plans to invest $15 million in upgrades to improve the system.
After the April 6 election is safely over, I'm told, Illinois American plans to visit each of Rock Island’s council members individually to make a sales pitch. If four of them express interest, it will be taken up by the city council. It is tempting to make a short-term gain in these straitened times, but a serious mistake to hand citizens’ control of their water to an investment company, an entity that necessarily puts the profits of shareholders first.
It would be a good idea for Rock Island citizens to ask candidates for mayor and council what they intend to do when Illinois American makes its pitch. It’s also worth quizzing those who are not facing election as well.
Privatization of public needs has been a bad idea since Hitler first introduced it in Germany to enrich his closest followers. Money talks, but you don’t have to listen.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.