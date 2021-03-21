Column: Water is a shrewd investment

Water is the new Oil.

Investors around the world are acknowledging the wisdom of that slogan. Certainly it is true in the Middle East, where oil is plentiful and water is scarce. It isn’t just a matter of economics. Without oil, you can’t operate your car. Without water, you die. Cornering the water market is a shrewd investment.

About 20 years ago I was between flights at the St. Louis airport when I heard a familiar, resonant voice. It was the late senator Paul Simon who was returning from a trip to the Middle East. He explained over lunch that he had been on a fact-finding tour and what he discovered about water was disturbing.

He had been to cities where water and power were available only a few hours a day. He cited our obsession with oil, something that was later to get us embroiled in our interminable wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But what he thought was most destabilizing were the coming shortages of water.

We don’t appreciate just how significant a political factor it can be. It has long been obvious that Israel was never really interested in a two-state solution to the Palestinian question, not just because they had a religious conviction that the land was theirs, but because the main aquifer was in the West Bank. Even then, they were using some 80% of its water and were not about to give it up.