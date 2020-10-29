Column: We agree: Joe Biden is the right choice

Collectively, over four decades, we had the privilege of serving Iowans in Congress. In that time, there were three Republican and three Democratic presidents. Both parties had a turn holding majorities in Congress. Governance in the nation’s capital was seldom perfectly functional but until the last election, there was a shared commitment on Capitol Hill to maintain cohesive civil values that are essential for addressing the critical issues confronting everyday Americans.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump does not share that commitment. As a Republican and Democrat who ran against each other in 2006, we disagree on a fair number of issues. However, we are united in our belief that President Trump has precipitated unprecedented damage to citizen confidence in government at home and our foreign policy abroad.

The failures of this administration are many.

The president has refused to condemn white supremacy — a form of terrorism our Department of Homeland Security prioritized as the most persistent and urgent threat to our nation. He gives white supremacists a pass and engages in modern-day McCarthyism when he baselessly calls a respected U.S. senator a "communist." This kind of shameful divisiveness has no place in our country, much less in the White House.